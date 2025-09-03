OTSAW Awarded Vizient Contract, Expanding Access To Cutting-Edge Healthcare Robotics Across U.S. Health Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contract positions OTSAW to scale autonomous robotics in U.S. healthcare, potentially enhancing efficiency, cost savings, and patient outcomes

SINGAPORE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW,” the“Company,”“we,” or“our”), a global developer of autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, announces it has received a contract from Vizient®, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. This agreement grants OTSAW expanded access to Vizient's vast network of U.S. health system clients, including over 65% of the nation's acute care providers, 97% of academic medical centers, and a broad range of community, pediatric, and non-acute healthcare facilities.

OTSAW has successfully completed Vizient's rigorous evaluation and due diligence process, giving healthcare providers confidence in the quality, safety, and value of OTSAW's autonomous robotics solutions. This agreement streamlines procurement for Vizient provider clients, enabling faster adoption of security patrolling robotics for critical applications such as autonomous delivery, logistics automation, and operational efficiency.

OTSAW Founder and CEO Mr. Ting Ling Ming commented,“Receiving a Vizient contract marks a significant milestone for OTSAW and affirms the quality, reliability, and value of our robotics solutions. As hospitals navigate persistent staffing challenges and cost pressures, our autonomous technologies provide a proven pathway to greater efficiency, reduced operating expenses, and improved patient care. This agreement positions OTSAW to scale our impact across the U.S. healthcare system while driving long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

The agreement provides Vizient clients with:

. Simplified procurement processes for robotics adoption

. Enhanced access to thoroughly vetted technology for autonomous delivery and operational efficiency

. Support in addressing workforce shortages and streamlining supply chain operations

By integrating OTSAW's robotics into their operations, hospitals can address key pain points such as labor constraints, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising operational costs, while maintaining high standards of patient care.

About OTSAW

OTSAW is a Singapore-based company specializing in autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in

2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to Otsaw Limited's expectations regarding the commencement and completion of its proposed public offering and listing, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations and beliefs are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations and beliefs will result or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Otsaw Limited undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by

any applicable securities laws.

