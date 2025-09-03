Anne Arundel Dermatology Accelerates Growth With Key Executive Appointments And Delivers Leading Patient Satisfaction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New leadership in Compliance, IT, and Finance strengthens AADerm's culture, patient trust, and growth across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast

- Vincent Bradley, CEOOWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anne Arundel Dermatology (AADerm ), one of the leading dermatology groups in the country, has experienced significant cultural and financial growth, expanding to 100+ practices and 300+ providers across seven states, delivering industry-leading patient satisfaction and reaffirming its commitment to the greater Baltimore community with a new 8-year headquarters lease in Owings Mills, MD.Since Vincent Bradley 's appointment as CEO in 2023, AADerm's transformation strategy has spanned patient care, operational scaling, and investments in best-in-class infrastructure. Central to this has been a cultural shift – voluntary turnover is down more than 30% over two years, while provider count has grown nearly 15%.These improvements drove an NPS increase to an industry-leading 87 and two consecutive years of double-digit organic growth, achieved entirely without acquisitions. As part of this momentum, AADerm has appointed three senior executives to its leadership team: Erica Alexander as Chief Compliance Officer, Jim Persaud as Chief Information Officer, and Jon Thoupos as Chief Financial Officer, each bringing deep expertise to support AADerm's next phase of growth.“In just two years, we've reshaped Anne Arundel Dermatology into a stronger, faster, and more focused organization – always putting our patients and people first,” said Vincent Bradley, CEO.“We are not just growing; we are investing deeply in our people and delighting our patients. We are also scaling responsibly, improving our infrastructure, and making long-term commitments to the communities we serve – but the foundation is always our people. The addition of Erica, Jim, and Jon accelerates our momentum and positions us to deliver enduring growth as one of the most trusted names in dermatology. We are deeply committed to safeguarding that trust every day – in our patient care, our culture, and our systems.”-Erica Alexander, OTD, Chief Compliance Officer, brings 15+ years of compliance and privacy leadership, most recently at Howard University, where she strengthened compliance frameworks and advanced a culture of ethics and inclusion.-Jim Persaud, Chief Information Officer, has 25+ years of healthcare IT experience, most recently at One GI and Lucid Health, leading cloud-based transformations that improved security and efficiency.-Jon Thoupos, Chief Financial Officer, brings two decades of financial leadership in private equity–backed healthcare and technology, with deep experience guiding acquisitions, recapitalizations, and strategic growth.These appointments round out a high-caliber leadership team that has driven AADerm's impressive growth trajectory and operational turnaround.Under Bradley's leadership, AADerm has:-Revamped its benefits strategy, expanded leadership development, and launched new recognition programs to invest in people-Created the AADerm Care Fund, a charitable relief program to support team members facing unexpected challenges-Elevated IT security and compliance systems to strengthen patient data protection and operational excellence-Expanded to 100+ practices and 300+ providers across seven states-Enhanced services across General Dermatology, Aesthetics, Dermatopathology, Mohs Surgery, and Clinical Research-Committed to Maryland with a new 8-year headquarters leaseThis combination of strategic hires, organic growth, and investments in its team members and infrastructure positions Anne Arundel Dermatology as one of the fastest growing and most trusted dermatology platforms in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.About Anne Arundel DermatologyAnne Arundel Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice offering comprehensive general, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology services. With over 100 practices across seven states and a growing team of 300+ top-tier providers, AADerm is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care backed by clinical excellence and innovative technology.

