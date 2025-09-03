Splash Tents, Inc. Helps Healthcare Leaders Like Altus Emergency And Baylor Amplify Community Engagement Across Texas

Custom Event 10x10 tent with logo

10x15 custom logo tent with graphics

10x20 Custom Tent with graphics

Altus Emergency Centers and Baylor Scott & White trust Splash Tents for branded tents and trade show displays that power healthcare events across Texas and OK.

- Director of Splash TentsBEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when healthcare accessibility and trust are more vital than ever, leading medical providers are doubling down on visibility, outreach, and branding. Two prominent organizations-Altus Emergency Centers and Baylor Scott & White Health-are setting the standard with help from Splash Tents, Inc., a Dallas-based manufacturer of premium branded event tents and promotional displays.Across bustling health fairs, mobile vaccination sites, disaster relief zones, and hospital-led community expos, Splash Tents has emerged as the trusted partner helping healthcare providers deliver essential services while reinforcing their brand presence with bold, durable, and highly customized promotional materials.From 10x10 logo canopy tents to full-scale trade show booths, Altus and Baylor Scott & White have leveraged Splash Tents' versatile solutions to build trust, enhance recognition, and elevate their patient-facing environments in Burleson, Colleyville, Grand Prairie, Keller, Oklahoma, and neighboring states.Trusted Branding for Critical Healthcare MissionsAltus Emergency Centers, a well-known leader in freestanding ER care across Texas, operates with a patient-first philosophy, offering high-quality emergency medical services without the wait times often associated with traditional hospital ERs. With multiple centers located throughout Texas-including Baytown, Lumberton, Waxahachie, and Lake Jackson-Altus relies on community engagement to build trust with the populations they serve.Altus partnered with Splash Tents to ensure their mobile outreach efforts, wellness fairs, and on-site education events are consistent, welcoming, and professional. Their branded canopy tents -built with weather-resistant materials and fade-resistant digital printing-serve not only as functional shade and shelter but as an extension of the brand's values.“We needed a setup that mirrored the level of professionalism and care we offer inside our facilities,” said a spokesperson for Altus Emergency Centers.“Splash Tents made it possible to extend our identity beyond our walls and into the communities we serve.”Similarly, Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, has trusted Splash Tents to support its wide range of wellness events, educational outreach campaigns, and COVID-19 response activations. Whether it's a vaccination drive in North Texas or a mobile health fair in rural Oklahoma, the health system depends on consistency in branding and function.The tents and materials Splash Tents provides-often custom-built to fit specific event needs-are used to host screenings, distribute information, and welcome attendees with clear signage and professional presentation. From branded table covers and retractable banners to entire outdoor stations with printed walls and flags, Splash Tents delivers on all fronts.Making Healthcare Services Visible and AccessibleEvents led by Altus and Baylor Scott & White aren't just public relations tools-they're lifelines for vulnerable communities. Whether it's flu shots, blood pressure screenings, or disaster relief after a Texas hurricane, the ability to operate under a clearly branded, weather-resistant tent is more than just optics-it's practical, life-enhancing infrastructure.Splash Tents' expertise lies in providing promotional and logistical equipment that matches the high stakes of healthcare delivery. Each 10x10 or 10x20 tent is fully customized with reinforced steel frames, vibrant digital printing, and optional add-ons like sidewalls, counters, and lighting. Many come with a 5- to 7-year warranty, giving healthcare clients peace of mind in both performance and long-term ROI.“Healthcare professionals show up no matter the conditions. We believe their equipment should be just as dependable,” said a spokesperson for Splash Tents, Inc.“We're proud to provide healthcare organizations like Altus and Baylor Scott & White with tools that support their frontline work.”In addition to their custom pop-up tents , Splash Tents offers an expansive catalog of promotional materials, including:-Custom table covers in standard and stretch-fit styles-Retractable banner stands-Feather and teardrop flags for visibility at roadside and large-venue events-Custom media walls and backdrops for PR coverage and photo ops-Fully branded mobile activation kits for public health departmentsSupporting Health Systems Across State LinesWhat began as a regional partnership has expanded to cover locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and now into neighboring states like Louisiana and New Mexico. Altus and Baylor Scott & White aren't alone-Splash Tents also supports urgent care clinics, mobile dental providers, medical universities, wellness startups, and veterans healthcare groups across the South and Midwest.Clients in the healthcare sector value more than just print quality-they value speed, communication, and reliability. Splash Tents' customer-first model includes rapid mockup turnarounds, complimentary proofs, and volume pricing for enterprise-scale orders.And with a history of serving national names like Pepsi, FOX Sports Southwest, Uber, and Toyota, Splash Tents brings cross-industry insights to every project, helping healthcare groups stand out in even the busiest event landscapes.A Mission Rooted in Visibility and ImpactFounded in Dallas, Texas in 2009, Splash Tents, Inc. has grown into one of the premier U.S. suppliers of custom promotional tents and displays. Known for delivering fast turnaround times, high durability, and design expertise, the company now serves over 3,000 organizations nationwide, including major players in sports, government, education, nonprofit, and healthcare.“Healthcare marketing isn't about flash-it's about clarity, consistency, and compassion,” said Zohra Charanya, Director of Splash Tents.“We help healthcare brands put their best face forward at events where they are often the most visible point of trust.”As community health continues to evolve post-pandemic, and as more providers compete to engage patients at the grassroots level, having branded, reliable infrastructure is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity. And Splash Tents, with its proven performance across high-stakes industries, is uniquely positioned to support that mission.About Splash Tents, Inc.Founded in 2009, Splash Tents, Inc. is a Dallas-based provider of fully custom canopy tents, event displays, promotional flags, table covers, and trade show exhibits. With a client base of over 3,000 organizations across the U.S., Splash Tents is known for exceptional durability, eye-catching design, and customer-first service. Learn more at .

Zohra Charanya

Splash Tents, Inc.

+1 214-432-4025

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.