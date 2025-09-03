Epiphany Wellness Warns Of Hidden Risks Behind Sleeping Pill Use

Dependence on sleep aids doesn't always look dramatic at first. Someone might feel groggy the next morning or notice their memory slipping.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sleeping pills are often seen as a quick fix for sleepless nights, but their long-term risks are becoming harder to ignore. Epiphany Massachusetts Drug & Alcohol Rehab , an addiction and mental health treatment center in Massachusetts, is calling attention to the growing number of people who find themselves dependent on medications originally meant to help them rest.

A 2020 study suggested that more than 8% of Americans took sleeping pills almost every night. For many, the prescription is short-term and effective. But when the pills become a nightly routine-or are misused by crushing, snorting, or mixing with alcohol-the risks of dependence, overdose, and even long-term cognitive issues rise sharply.

Dependence on sleep aids doesn't always look dramatic at first. Someone might feel groggy the next morning or notice their memory slipping. Over time, cravings may set in, withdrawal symptoms can appear, and some may resort to“doctor shopping” or taking pills from friends or family. A few even experiment with more dangerous methods of use, like injecting or snorting, to intensify the effect-a practice that carries a high risk of overdose.

At Epiphany Wellness, treatment isn't just about stopping the medication; it's about addressing why the reliance developed in the first place. Programs may include:

Medical detox to manage withdrawal safely.

Therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).

Support for co-occurring conditions like anxiety or depression, which often accompany insomnia.

Holistic options such as mindfulness, yoga, and nutritional counseling to help reset sleep patterns.

Epiphany staff emphasize that sleeping pill addiction doesn't always stem from misuse. Often, patients follow their prescriptions closely but still find themselves physically dependent after months of use. Tackling both the insomnia and the underlying mental health concerns gives people a better chance of long-term recovery.

Located in Southborough, Massachusetts, Epiphany Wellness offers a full continuum of care for individuals facing addiction and mental health challenges. Through individualized, trauma-informed treatment and a commitment to person-centered care, Epiphany helps clients reclaim control, rebuild trust, and rediscover a sense of balance.

