EU’s Kaja Kallas Addresses Gaza During Speech
(MENAFN) During a speech at the annual EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) conference held in Brussels, the European Union’s foreign affairs leader, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that the EU is not effectively leveraging its geopolitical influence in Gaza due to internal divisions among its member nations.
While acknowledging the bloc’s significant diplomatic and financial strength, Kallas pointed out areas where this influence falls short.
She cited Gaza as a specific case, stating, "An example where we are not using our geopolitical power, because we are not united, is Gaza."
Her remarks underscored the lack of cohesion within the EU, which she identified as a major obstacle in addressing international crises.
Kallas further described the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as a "fundamental test" of Europe’s commitment to uphold its principles on the global stage.
She noted that the EU’s struggle stems from the fact that "27 member states have different positions," making a unified approach difficult.
Despite claiming that the EU has been more supportive of Gaza than any other global entity, Kallas conceded that this assistance is "not enough" to significantly alter the reality on the ground.
She reiterated that collective action is essential, stating, "Europe can only use full force when it acts together."
The conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza, with the Israeli military conducting a relentless campaign that has resulted in the deaths of over 63,700 Palestinians.
The ongoing assault has ravaged the region, leaving it on the brink of starvation and humanitarian collapse.
While acknowledging the bloc’s significant diplomatic and financial strength, Kallas pointed out areas where this influence falls short.
She cited Gaza as a specific case, stating, "An example where we are not using our geopolitical power, because we are not united, is Gaza."
Her remarks underscored the lack of cohesion within the EU, which she identified as a major obstacle in addressing international crises.
Kallas further described the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as a "fundamental test" of Europe’s commitment to uphold its principles on the global stage.
She noted that the EU’s struggle stems from the fact that "27 member states have different positions," making a unified approach difficult.
Despite claiming that the EU has been more supportive of Gaza than any other global entity, Kallas conceded that this assistance is "not enough" to significantly alter the reality on the ground.
She reiterated that collective action is essential, stating, "Europe can only use full force when it acts together."
The conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza, with the Israeli military conducting a relentless campaign that has resulted in the deaths of over 63,700 Palestinians.
The ongoing assault has ravaged the region, leaving it on the brink of starvation and humanitarian collapse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment