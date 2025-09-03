Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU’s Kaja Kallas Addresses Gaza During Speech

2025-09-03 09:46:07
(MENAFN) During a speech at the annual EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) conference held in Brussels, the European Union’s foreign affairs leader, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that the EU is not effectively leveraging its geopolitical influence in Gaza due to internal divisions among its member nations.

While acknowledging the bloc’s significant diplomatic and financial strength, Kallas pointed out areas where this influence falls short.

She cited Gaza as a specific case, stating, "An example where we are not using our geopolitical power, because we are not united, is Gaza."

Her remarks underscored the lack of cohesion within the EU, which she identified as a major obstacle in addressing international crises.

Kallas further described the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as a "fundamental test" of Europe’s commitment to uphold its principles on the global stage.

She noted that the EU’s struggle stems from the fact that "27 member states have different positions," making a unified approach difficult.

Despite claiming that the EU has been more supportive of Gaza than any other global entity, Kallas conceded that this assistance is "not enough" to significantly alter the reality on the ground.

She reiterated that collective action is essential, stating, "Europe can only use full force when it acts together."

The conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza, with the Israeli military conducting a relentless campaign that has resulted in the deaths of over 63,700 Palestinians.

The ongoing assault has ravaged the region, leaving it on the brink of starvation and humanitarian collapse.

