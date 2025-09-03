Jackie Shroff Takes Forward His Knack For Eco-Conservation, Meets Minister Of Environment, Forest And Climate Change

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) B-town's favourite 'Bhidu' Jackie Shroff, who is known for his work in environment conservation, tree plantation drives and fitness, met the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

The two took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post. They shared 2 pictures from the meeting. In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in sharp formals as he shook hands with the politician, and also gifted him a 'Kundi', flower pot.

Bhupender Yadav wrote in the caption,“Met with veteran actor Shri @apnabhidu We had a very engaging discussion on environmental consciousness and the challenges climate change poses. Deeply impressed by the work Shri Shroff is doing for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and his efforts towards a greener future”.

Bhupender Yadav serves as 20th Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Union Cabinet since 2024. He is also a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Alwar. He was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Rajasthan, a position he has held since 2012.

While this was a meeting presumably directed toward eco-conservation, earlier the actor had graced the event 'Sunday on Cycle' organised by Sports Authority of India, and lauded PM Modi's initiative of fit India.

The actor cycled as a part of the event along with the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

He told the media stationed at the venue,“The PM has taken the initiative of Fit India, all children should follow it. As long as you have the strength in your legs, you will move forward. If you have the strength in your legs, you will move forward. The people who have come here today, apply this to your children as well. Every day tell them to play on the laptop, computer, phone but also do something for your body as well. Keep your body healthy, teach your children good things. So that you can move forward and make your nation strong”.

He said PM Modi is doing the right thing with his vision for Fit India, as he said,“He is doing the right thing. If you have a healthy body, then everything is fine. This is not Jackie. This is a body”.