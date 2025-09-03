Rajasthan Mlas Demand Justice For SI Candidates Who Cleared Exam Through Hard Work

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Rajasthan Assembly once again resonated with the issue of the cancellation of SI recruitments.

During the debate on the Rajasthan Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday, Independent MLA from Sheo, Ravindra Singh Bhati and Sadulpur MLA Manoj Kumar strongly raised the matter, accusing both the Rajasthan government and the Opposition of failing thousands of young people.

Ravindra Bhati launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying that the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam has destroyed the dreams of children from rural families.

“You have killed those coming from poor households, your hands are stained with blood,” he alleged.

Bhati said that while those who cheated the system may or may not be punished, it is the hardworking students - those who took coaching classes with borrowed money, shifted to cities, and invested their family's savings - who have lost everything.

He demanded that justice must be ensured for honest candidates.

Supporting him, MLA Manoj Kumar also cornered both the Rajasthan government and the Opposition, accusing them of siding with the corrupt.

“For the past few days, both parties are making noise, but the reality is that you are standing with thieves, dishonest people, and robbers, while showing the door to 859 children of honest and poor families,” he said.

Manoj Kumar pointed out that so far only 55 accused have been arrested in the case, while genuine candidates are being punished without fault.

He further argued that if the government considers all those who got jobs corrupt, then it should arrest them, but if they are not guilty, they should not be removed.

“Those who studied with their parents' hard-earned money, completed training, and secured jobs honestly should not be treated as criminals. Either take action against the guilty or stand with the innocent,” he said, demanding that the Rajasthan government take a firm decision to protect the future of affected candidates.

It needs to be mentioned here that the SI Recruitment exam has been cancelled by the High Court.

Around 500 candidates who left their central and state government jobs have been left in the lurch due to this.

Meanwhile sharp exchanges in the House over the recruitment controversy, with the demand for justice for genuine aspirants gaining momentum attracted attention of all members who were earlier engaged in discussions on the coaching regulatory Bill.