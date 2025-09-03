Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Court Rules Google Not Required to Sell Chrome

2025-09-03 09:42:34
(MENAFN) A United States federal court concluded on Tuesday that Google does not have to sell its Chrome web browser in response to an antitrust case.

This ruling came from the District Court located in Washington, DC, and was in response to a petition from the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which had aimed to compel the tech firm to divest from its Chrome browser.

According to the court's verdict, “Google will not be required to divest Chrome; nor will the court include a contingent divestiture of the Android operating system in the final judgment.”

The ruling continued, “Plaintiffs overreached in seeking forced divesture of these key assets, which Google did not use to effect any illegal restraints.”

This suggests that the court found the DOJ's demands excessive and unsupported by evidence of unlawful conduct regarding those assets.

In addition, the judgment indicated that Google is not mandated to cease financial incentives to its distribution collaborators for preloading its applications on electronic gadgets.

However, the court did impose restrictions on Google's ability to forge exclusive arrangements that would make its products the default choice on those devices.

The decision also concluded that Google must grant access to specific elements of its search index and user activity data to qualified rivals.

This move is intended to stimulate greater competition within the market.

Following the announcement, Alphabet, the parent entity of Google, witnessed a notable 7.6% increase in its stock price during after-hours trading.

This legal battle stems from a case filed on January 24, 2023, by the US Department of Justice, accompanied by attorneys general from states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The suit, presented in the Eastern District of Virginia, accused Google of holding monopolistic power over various digital advertising technology tools.

The department asserted that the company employed “anti-competitive, exclusionary and illegal” tactics to suppress or eliminate any significant competition that threatened its dominance in the sector.

Legal Disclaimer:


