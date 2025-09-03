Appeals Court Overturns Trump’s Dismissal of FTC Commissioner
(MENAFN) A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of reinstating Democratic Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, determining that President Donald Trump acted unlawfully when he removed her from office earlier this year.
Trump dismissed Slaughter, along with fellow Democratic commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, in March. In July, a district court mandated Slaughter's return to the FTC, but the Justice Department successfully sought an emergency stay.
On Tuesday, the appeals court issued a 2-1 ruling to lift the stay, emphasizing that “the government has no likelihood of success on appeal” based on a 1935 Supreme Court ruling that protects FTC commissioners from being dismissed by the president "at will."
The FTC, established in 1914, enforces regulations against anti-competitive practices and consumer rights violations.
Slaughter responded to the ruling, asserting that it affirms Trump “is not above the law” and stated she would resume her duties immediately, as reported by media. In contrast, the White House defended the president's decision, citing past Supreme Court rulings that grant him the authority to remove agency heads.
This ruling marks a significant setback for Trump’s ongoing efforts to curtail the powers of independent regulatory bodies.
Trump dismissed Slaughter, along with fellow Democratic commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, in March. In July, a district court mandated Slaughter's return to the FTC, but the Justice Department successfully sought an emergency stay.
On Tuesday, the appeals court issued a 2-1 ruling to lift the stay, emphasizing that “the government has no likelihood of success on appeal” based on a 1935 Supreme Court ruling that protects FTC commissioners from being dismissed by the president "at will."
The FTC, established in 1914, enforces regulations against anti-competitive practices and consumer rights violations.
Slaughter responded to the ruling, asserting that it affirms Trump “is not above the law” and stated she would resume her duties immediately, as reported by media. In contrast, the White House defended the president's decision, citing past Supreme Court rulings that grant him the authority to remove agency heads.
This ruling marks a significant setback for Trump’s ongoing efforts to curtail the powers of independent regulatory bodies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment