Appeals Court Overturns Trump’s Dismissal of FTC Commissioner

2025-09-03 09:41:01
(MENAFN) A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of reinstating Democratic Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, determining that President Donald Trump acted unlawfully when he removed her from office earlier this year.

Trump dismissed Slaughter, along with fellow Democratic commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, in March. In July, a district court mandated Slaughter's return to the FTC, but the Justice Department successfully sought an emergency stay.

On Tuesday, the appeals court issued a 2-1 ruling to lift the stay, emphasizing that “the government has no likelihood of success on appeal” based on a 1935 Supreme Court ruling that protects FTC commissioners from being dismissed by the president "at will."

The FTC, established in 1914, enforces regulations against anti-competitive practices and consumer rights violations.

Slaughter responded to the ruling, asserting that it affirms Trump “is not above the law” and stated she would resume her duties immediately, as reported by media. In contrast, the White House defended the president's decision, citing past Supreme Court rulings that grant him the authority to remove agency heads.

This ruling marks a significant setback for Trump’s ongoing efforts to curtail the powers of independent regulatory bodies.

