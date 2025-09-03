Russia, Ukraine Report Intercepting Aerial Attacks
(MENAFN) Both Russia and Ukraine announced on Wednesday that they had successfully thwarted extensive aerial bombardments during the night, with each side asserting that they intercepted vast numbers of drones and missiles.
Officials from both countries described the incident as among the most significant barrages in recent memory.
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its air defense systems managed to shoot down 105 Ukrainian drones across various regions, including areas over the Sea of Azov.
“The largest number of drones – 25 – were shot down over the Rostov Region," the ministry reported. It also mentioned that additional UAVs were eliminated over Bryansk, Krasnodar, Kaluga, Crimea, the Black Sea, Smolensk, and the waters near Azov.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force stated that its aerial defenses had intercepted 430 Russian UAVs, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, and seven Kh-101 missiles, out of a total of 526 airborne threats aimed at Ukrainian territory.
“According to preliminary data, as of 9 am (0600GMT), the air defense system had shot down/suppressed 451 air targets,” the statement said, while also noting that some drones were still airborne at the time of the report.
Ukrainian authorities disclosed that three missiles and 69 combat drones managed to breach their defense systems, hitting 14 locations.
Among the affected areas was the northern Chernihiv region, where the city of Nizhyn experienced partial disruptions to both its electricity and water supply.
