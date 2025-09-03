Surgical Snare Market Set To Hit Valuation Of US$ 3.5 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is expanding, driven by a surge in minimally invasive procedures and a strong clinical emphasis on patient safety. A definitive shift to single-use devices to prevent infections is accelerating, solidifying their market dominance. Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical snare market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Product innovation is a cornerstone of the current growth cycle. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing device specifications to improve clinical outcomes and procedural efficiency. These advancements create significant competitive differentiation. Olympus is at the forefront with its new SnareMaster Plus line. A key feature is a wire thickness of just 0.3 mm, engineered for remarkably clean cutting. The device is designed for compatibility, requiring a minimum working channel of 2.8 mm. To meet diverse clinical needs, it is available in 2 distinct sizes, 10mm and 15mm. These snares in the global surgical snare market are sold in boxes containing 10 units for hospital and clinic procurement. Request Sample Pages: Specific product tracking shows one batch of the Olympus SnareMaster Plus, model SD-400U-10, carries an expiration date of March 31, 2025. The 10mm version is designated by catalog number SD-400U-10, while the 15mm version uses catalog number SD-400U-15. Complementing its snare portfolio, Olympus also launched a new single-use hemostasis clip on March 4, 2025, broadening its offering for complex procedures. Key Findings in Surgical Snare Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 3.5 billion CAGR 4.9% Largest Region (2024) North America (47%) By Usability Single Use (65%) By Application GI Endoscope (34%) By End Users Hospitals (81%) Top Drivers

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries drives procedural volume growth.

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and colorectal cancer screening. Strong focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections boosts single-use adoption. Top Trends

Technological advancements in snare design for improved procedural efficiency.

Shift of routine surgical procedures to ambulatory surgery centers. Integration of AI-powered imaging systems in endoscopic procedures. Top Challenges

Lack of trained endoscopists in emerging healthcare markets. Stringent regulatory approval processes for new medical device technologies.

Regulatory Clearances in 2024 and 2025 Accelerate Advanced Technology Adoption

Regulatory approvals are opening new frontiers for the surgical snare market, particularly through the integration of AI and novel devices. On January 3, 2024, AnX Robotica received a significant FDA de novo clearance for its NaviCam ProScan AI tool. Medtronic also achieved key milestones, receiving FDA clearance for its new InPenTM app on November 20, 2024. The company further strengthened its portfolio with FDA approval for its Inceptiv spinal cord stimulator for chronic pain in April 2024.

A testament to its robust pipeline, Medtronic submitted 51 new 510(k) applications to the FDA during 2024. The company also received FDA approval for its Simplera SyncTM sensor in 2024. In Europe, a major 2024 update saw the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) release new guidelines for colorectal polypectomy. Olympus expanded its European footprint, receiving CE approval for 3 cloud-based AI medical devices in October 2024. The company also announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its EZ1500 series endoscopes on May 28, 2025.

Artificial Intelligence Integration Revolutionizes Diagnostics and Fuels Procedural Snare Demand

The fusion of artificial intelligence with endoscopic diagnostics is a primary catalyst for growth in the surgical snare market. AI-powered platforms enhance polyp detection rates, directly increasing the volume of subsequent resection procedures that require surgical snares. Medtronic's GI Genius AI platform's training algorithm was built upon a substantial dataset of 2,684 polyps. Data for this training was sourced from 840 distinct patients, ensuring a diverse learning model. A subsequent validation study for GI Genius involved 338 polyps. A cohort of 105 patients participated in the validation. Similarly, AnX Robotica's ProScan AI tool was trained using a massive dataset of over 150,000 images. Its training data was gathered from 1,971 patients across 77 medical centers.

The validation set for the ProScan AI tool impressively identified 4,206 abnormalities. These findings were confirmed in 3,280 patients. Looking ahead, Olympus is set to launch its AI-Powered Endoscopy Ecosystem in the first quarter of 2025. A demonstration of its OLYSENSETM AI Platform is scheduled for the first time in the U.S. between May 4-6, 2025.

Key Players Intensify Competition Through Aggressive Pipeline and Strategic Global Moves

The competitive landscape of the surgical snare market is dynamic and aggressive. Leading corporations are investing heavily in research, development, and global expansion. As of May 2024, Boston Scientific reported having 207 products in its development pipeline. The company demonstrated its innovative capacity by launching approximately 100 new products during 2024. As of early 2024, Boston Scientific's global workforce consists of approximately 48,000 employees.

Cook Medical is launching an entirely new Interventional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI) division on August 5, 2025. Showcasing its commitment to sustainability, Cook Medical announced a €3 million project for renewable technologies on April 11, 2025.

Medtronic's presence in the surgical snare market is vast, with its therapies used to treat more than 70 different health conditions. The company submitted its FDA filing for the Hugo surgical robot in the first quarter of 2024. Medtronic also established a new robotic surgery research and training center in Korea in December 2024. Corporate filings underscore this activity, with Boston Scientific's 2023 annual report filed on March 20, 2024, and its 2024 annual report filed on March 19, 2025.

Strategic Alliances and Distribution Agreements Reshape Global Market Access Dynamics

Partnerships are a critical lever for growth in the surgical snare market, enabling companies to expand their reach and streamline logistics.



Cook Medical has been particularly active, entering into 3 major distribution agreements in 2024 alone. A notable partnership with Movianto UK commenced in October 2024 to optimize UK distribution. A key benefit of this new UK partnership is the facilitation of next-day delivery nationwide for Cook Medical products.

In another move, Cook will take over sales and marketing for EnteraSense's PillSense product in the fourth quarter of 2024. Expanding its South American presence, Olympus acquired a distribution business in Chile on January 14, 2025. In Canada, Olympus expanded its exclusive distribution agreement with EndoClot Plus, Inc. on April 8, 2025.

These strategic collaborations are vital for ensuring that innovative devices reach end-users efficiently, thereby fueling the surgical snare market.

New Clinical Evidence from 2024 Trials Redefines Snare Polypectomy Best Practices

Evolving clinical data and guidelines are shaping procedural techniques and device selection across the surgical snare market. A 2024 analysis of the RESECT-COLON trial provided crucial efficiency metrics. The average procedure time for Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR) was 14.5 minutes. In the same trial, the average time for the more complex Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) was 47 minutes. The trial, analyzed in 2024, involved 13 experienced endoscopists across 6 French referral centers.

The study targeted polyps sized 25 mm or larger for resection. A crucial part of the trial protocol specified that all patients were hospitalized for 1 night post-procedure. The trial reported a low recurrence rate of just 1 out of 161 patients for the ESD procedure. For the EMR procedure, 8 recurrences were recorded out of 157 patients. The 2024 ESGE guidelines now recommend hot snare EMR specifically for nonpedunculated adenomas between 10–19 mm. The guidelines also recommend cold snare polypectomy for sessile serrated lesions of all sizes.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Emerge as a Dominant Growth Frontier for Snares

The end-user landscape of the surgical snare market is shifting decisively toward outpatient facilities. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) represent a significant and growing demand center. In the second quarter of 2024, there were more than 6,300 Medicare-certified ASCs operating in the United States. As of December 31, 2024, the largest operator, USPI, had ownership in approximately 520 ASCs. The second-largest operator, Surgical Care Affiliates, held ownership in approximately 320 ASCs at year-end 2024. Following them, Amsurg held ownership in approximately 250 ASCs at the close of 2024.

Market consolidation and expansion are evident across the surgical snare market. Medical Facilities Corporation, another key operator, added 5 new centers in the third quarter of 2024. The same company also acquired 2 multi-specialty orthopedic ASCs during Q3 2024. The firm expanded its talent pool by adding over 230 new physicians to its network in Q3 2024. Its surgical case volumes for Q3 2024 reached an impressive 163,000 procedures, indicating a robust environment for the surgical snare market.

Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging Platforms Directly Amplify the Need for Surgical Snares

Advanced visualization technology is intrinsically linked to market growth. Better imaging leads to higher detection rates, which in turn drives the demand for resection devices. Olympus is driving innovation here in the surgical snare market, launching its EVIS X1 endoscopy system in Brazil in September 2024. The EVIS X1 platform includes 2 new compatible endoscopes: the GIF-1100 and the CF-HQ1100DL/I. The system incorporates 3 distinct new visualization technologies named TXI, RDI, and BAI-MAC. It also features the established Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) technology for comprehensive diagnostic capability. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to advanced diagnostics, the company's new EU-ME3 ultrasound processor will be demonstrated for the first time in May 2025. This powerful synergy between advanced imaging and intervention devices is a critical growth driver.

The broader healthcare system provides a massive base for these procedures. As of 2024, there are approximately 6,120 operational hospitals in the U.S. These facilities collectively perform between 40 and 50 million inpatient surgical procedures annually.

Future Market Trajectories Signal a Shift Toward Digitally Integrated Healthcare Solutions

The future of the surgical snare market is tied to digital health and integrated ecosystems. Corporate strategies and appointments in 2025 offer clear signals of where the industry is heading. Highlighting a strong focus on digital integration, Olympus appointed a new Chief Digital Officer on May 19, 2025. This move indicates a strategic pivot towards data-driven solutions and connected devices. The scale of the market's reach is already substantial. In 2024, Boston Scientific's products and therapies reached more than 44 million patients globally, showcasing the immense impact of leading medical device companies.

The company's commitment to evidence-based innovation was demonstrated by its engagement in 63 separate clinical trials during the 2023 fiscal year, as reported in 2024. These trials involved the enrollment of over 23,000 patients, building a foundation of clinical data that will guide future product development and market strategies. This forward-looking approach ensures sustained growth and innovation across the sector.

