Rev. Dr. Barbara Arlene Fields Brehon Recognized By Influential Women 2025

VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women proudly spotlights Rev. Dr. Barbara Arlene Fields Brehon in its 2025 feature, recognizing her as a visionary servant leader, pastor, author, educator, and digital disciple whose multifaceted ministry bridges traditional and modern platforms to inspire spiritual growth and authentic living.With more than two decades of ministry leadership, Rev. Dr. Brehon has become a trusted voice for faith, integrity, and purpose. She is the founder of Favored by the Father Ministries and currently serves as Associate Pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Tappahannock, Virginia. Her academic journey reflects her dual passion for education and ministry: a Doctor of Ministry and Master of Divinity from Virginia Union University, and a Master's degree in Reading Education from Old Dominion University. She is also an Adjunct Professor and a former Moderator of the Southside Rappahannock Baptist Association, extending her influence into both academic and spiritual leadership.At the heart of Rev. Dr. Brehon's work is a commitment to authenticity, healing, and growth. She is the creator of the UNBOXED on Purpose podcast, where she offers wisdom on spiritual resilience and intentional living. Her discipleship trilogy-culminating in Blooming for Christ-has guided countless individuals in cultivating intimacy with God and embracing their divine calling. She has also published a devotional series as well as a third series about perspectives.Rev. Dr. Brehon attributes her success to remaining true to her God-given purpose.“By staying true to who I am and trusting God's direction, I've been able to walk in fulfillment and help others do the same,” she reflects. She carries forward the best career advice she ever received: to remain rooted in values while flexible in methods.“Skills can always be taught,” she affirms,“but integrity, perseverance, and the willingness to keep learning will carry you further than any job title ever could.”Among the greatest challenges she identifies in ministry is reaching those who constantly pour into others-leaders, caregivers, and faithful servants who often struggle silently while running on empty. Through Favored by the Father Ministries, she turns this challenge into a profound opportunity by creating intentional spaces for renewal. From retreats and mentoring programs to digital platforms, she helps people pause, breathe, and rediscover joy in their calling.A COVID-19 survivor, Rev. Dr. Brehon has redirected her ministry with renewed focus on empathy, connection, and rest. Her work now prioritizes genuine relationships over performance, weaving authenticity into everything she does-whether mentoring emerging leaders, supporting prison outreach through PLANU, Inc., or sowing encouragement through her daily messages.Integrity, compassion, and authenticity remain the foundation of her ministry. Whether preaching, teaching, mentoring or leading retreats, Rev. Dr. Brehon's goal is to create spaces where people feel safe, seen, and supported. For her, ministry extends far beyond words-it is embodied in how one chooses to live.Learn More about Rev. Dr. Barbara Arlene Fields Brehon:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

