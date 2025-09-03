Epiphany Wellness Nashville Addresses The Overlap Between Trauma And Addiction

Trauma can take many forms-a car accident, childhood abuse, combat, or even long-term stressors like discrimination or domestic conflict.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment , a treatment provider in Tennessee, is putting a spotlight on something clinicians see almost every day: the close link between unresolved trauma and substance use. While it's common to think of addiction and trauma as separate struggles, in practice they often feed into one another, making recovery more complicated if only one side is treated.

Trauma can take many forms-a car accident, childhood abuse, combat, or even long-term stressors like discrimination or domestic conflict. Some people develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can show up as flashbacks, nightmares, or constant hypervigilance. Others might not meet the criteria for PTSD but still carry the weight of distressing experiences. In both cases, drugs or alcohol can become a way to cope, at least in the short term.

Why the Connection Matters

Research suggests people with trauma are more vulnerable to addiction. For example, studies show higher rates of substance misuse among survivors of childhood abuse, veterans with combat exposure, and even those facing chronic stress tied to racism or family conflict. The type of substance often reflects the symptoms: someone with anxiety may turn to opioids or alcohol for their calming effects, while someone stuck in emotional numbness might use stimulants to feel more alive.

Treatment at Epiphany Wellness Nashville

Because of this overlap, the center uses a dual diagnosis approach that treats trauma and addiction together. Programs include:

Trauma therapies like EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) to help process painful memories.

CBT and DBT to reframe negative thought patterns and strengthen coping strategies.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), when appropriate, to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Family therapy to rebuild communication and trust.

Holistic supports such as mindfulness, art therapy, and group work to restore balance and connection.

The goal isn't just symptom relief, but helping people rebuild their sense of safety and agency-two things trauma often strips away.

About Epiphany Wellness Nashville

Epiphany Wellness Nashville provides care for individuals facing addiction, trauma, and co-occurring mental health conditions. With evidence-based practices, personalized programs, and a commitment to long-term support, Epiphany helps clients move toward recovery and stability

