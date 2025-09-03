Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Jodhpur
The meeting took place at the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy in Lal Sagar, where Bhagwat is staying. The conversation between the two, which lasted for about 20 minutes, has triggered political speculation in Rajasthan.
Although the details of the meeting were not made public, it is believed that discussions were held on possible changes in the BJP organisation in Rajasthan and on the party's leadership at the national level.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jodhpur on September 1 and will remain here till September 10. He is scheduled to attend the All India Coordination Meeting of the RSS from September 5 to 7.
Top leaders of 32 Sangh Parivar organisations and BJP national president J.P. Nadda will also be present. Preparations for the meeting are in full swing.
On Tuesday, several senior RSS officials, including General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye and Executive Member Manmohan Vaidya, reached Jodhpur.
Vasundhara Raje had arrived in Jodhpur on Monday to pay tribute to Colonel Sona Ram.
Her subsequent meeting with Mohan Bhagwat has intensified political buzz in the state.
Raje recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, a development being seen with raised eyebrows about her role in the party.
In addition, while attending a religious program in Dholpur, Raje had remarked that exile comes in everyone's life at some point, but it is equally true that when exile comes, it eventually ends too.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment