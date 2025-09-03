Türkiye Signs Agreement with UNODC
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to provide monetary aid to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as part of a program aimed at combating the exploitation of cultural heritage in transnational organized crime and money laundering schemes.
The agreement between Türkiye and the UN, which received approval from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was officially published in Wednesday’s edition of the Official Gazette.
Details were shared about Türkiye’s financial contribution to UNODC under the project titled, “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”
Both Türkiye and UNODC pledged to promptly notify one another of any issues or obstacles that could jeopardize or delay the effective advancement of the project.
Moreover, the United Nations will oversee the project’s progress by conducting regular monitoring and evaluations.
The initiative adopts a comprehensive strategy to tackle “multi-faceted serious organized” crime challenges.
The agreement between Türkiye and the UN, which received approval from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was officially published in Wednesday’s edition of the Official Gazette.
Details were shared about Türkiye’s financial contribution to UNODC under the project titled, “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”
Both Türkiye and UNODC pledged to promptly notify one another of any issues or obstacles that could jeopardize or delay the effective advancement of the project.
Moreover, the United Nations will oversee the project’s progress by conducting regular monitoring and evaluations.
The initiative adopts a comprehensive strategy to tackle “multi-faceted serious organized” crime challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment