Directo Launches AI Voice Agent To Transform Customer Service In Mexican Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new conversational agent eliminates menus and keypads, allowing users to speak naturally with their bank

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directo, a Mexican provider of communication solutions, has announced the launch of its AI-powered voice agent for inbound calls, following a key milestone: 1,000 successful phone conversations in which users couldn't tell they were speaking to a machine. Thanks to its local accent recognition and empathetic capabilities, the company is enhancing customer service in the banking sector with fast, secure, and personalized interactions.

While major banks in Mexico are just beginning pilot programs with AI-based voice assistants, Directo's new voice agent allows customers to speak naturally with their bank: no menus, no keypads, no tones. Financial institutions can immediately reduce operating costs, lower call abandonment rates, improve customer satisfaction, and turn routine calls into business opportunities.

Unlike other platforms, Directo's solution:



Enables fluid conversations in colloquial Spanish tailored to Mexican customers.

Complies with regulations from Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), as well as international standards such as ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.

Allows sensitive data to be hosted within national borders, with high-capacity proprietary telephony to handle traffic spikes. Securely integrates with CRMs, contact centers, and banking platforms, with implementation timelines as short as two to three weeks.

“The future of banking is built on conversational technology that understands the customer from the first second. At Directo, we're ready to be the strategic partner that drives this evolution, with real results from day one,” said David Jassan, CEO and founder of Directo.

With this launch, Directo aims to support the Mexican banking industry at a critical turning point: turning customer service from a cost center into a true competitive advantage-optimizing expenses and reinforcing leadership in innovation in a sector under growing pressure from regulation and profitability demands.

