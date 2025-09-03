Three New Football Fandoms Join The Tyson Custom Nugget Line-Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tyson Foods brings fun to fans' plates with new nugget collaborations with Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson® brand is inspiring fans with new culinary innovations that celebrate fandom and inspire a protein-packed tailgate this football season. Today, Tyson Foods is excited to announce three new chicken nugget offerings inspired by iconic football franchises: Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.









Perfect for any fan looking to show off their team spirit, the new chicken nuggets are made with all-white meat chicken and special touches that celebrate each team. The nuggets inspired by the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be available in stadiums and regional retailers.

"At Tyson Foods, we continue to innovate, creating delicious products that bring people and communities together,” shared Kristina Lambert, Chief Growth Officer, Tyson Foods.“As loyal fans seek out new ways to showcase their team pride, we welcome the Broncos, Packers and Eagles to our custom nugget lineup where we deliver fun and flavorful ways to celebrate fandom.”

The new nuggets join the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs alongside Tyson Foods' lineup of shaped nuggets, including kid-favorite Dino Nuggets and seasonal Spooky Nuggets.

For more information about the products, to find retail locations, and to stay updated on timing, visit Tyson.com.

