Ibex Targets Government Sector To Deliver AI-Powered CX Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading BPO provider will focus on bringing private-sector innovation to the public sector, enhancing citizen experiences with cutting-edge technology and expertise

WASHINGTON , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its new focus on engaging the government sector to offer federal, state, and local agencies next-generation contact center and citizen engagement solutions.

With decades of experience enabling the world's top brands to deliver amazing customer experiences, ibex is now extending its award-winning expertise and cutting-edge technology to help government entities meet rising citizen expectations with AI-powered, digital-first experiences.

“With increased focus on driving efficiency and cost reduction in all areas of its supply chain, the government sector can greatly benefit by partnering with business process outsourcers to transform their call center operations, reduce response time for citizens, and deliver service excellence at scale,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex.“Now that many citizens are experiencing high-quality, AI-driven interactions in the private sector, they have come to expect the same level of service from government. ibex is uniquely positioned to help agencies improve the citizen experience with frictionless, efficient, and empathetic solutions that build public trust.”

As government agencies increasingly face budget constraints, ibex can help with innovative, flexible, and human-centered solutions that reduce costs, mitigate risk, and accelerate ROI-all while delivering exceptional experiences. Compliant with HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI standards and offering decades of experience in highly regulated sectors, ibex serves as a trusted partner for federal, state, and local agencies looking to modernize operations and transform how government connects with the people they serve.

“Today's citizens demand seamless, responsive interactions-whether they are applying for benefits, accessing public services, or seeking information,” said Thomas Cannon, Vice President of Business Development at ibex.“ibex can help with proven AI-powered CX, omnichannel engagement, and cost-effective solutions tailored to government needs.”

Central to ibex's government offering is ibex Wave iX, the company's AI solutions platform that sets a new standard for customer support. ibex Wave iX delivers Generative CX capabilities, helping to drive more efficient and effective interactions between customer service agents and citizens. The Wave iX platform delivers seamless support across voice, chat, email, and social media, ensuring that citizens receive consistent, high-quality service.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 33,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

