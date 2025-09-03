Allied Universal Named To Forbes List Of America's Best Employers By State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers by State (2024), ranking in the top 100 for Arizona, Georgia, New Jersey and North Carolina.

“Being named to Forbes' 2025 list of America's Best Employers by State is an incredible honor,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal.“This recognition reflects our commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities, supporting professional growth, and fostering a culture where our talented workforce can thrive. As the third largest private employer in North America, we remain dedicated to investing in our people and promoting from within as we continue to build a strong, supportive workplace across every state we serve.”

The Forbes list surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for U.S.-based companies with at least 500 people and asked respondents to rank how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. According to Forbes, employees were also asked to“evaluate their workplace based on criteria including wage parity, work culture, paths to professional advancement and whether the employer takes action on serious issues, such as sexual harassment. Participants were also asked to evaluate their previous employers (within the last two years) and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who work there.”

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit .

