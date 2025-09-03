Check Point Expands Harmony SASE With Enterprise Browser, Delivering Zero Trust To Any Device

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced Enterprise Browser , a powerful new feature for Check Point Harmony SASE customers. Enterprise Browser extends Zero Trust security to unmanaged devices - contractors, BYOD users, and third-party partners - delivering full visibility, granular policy enforcement, and compliance-ready data protection without persistent agents or endpoint ownership.

As hybrid workforces and third-party ecosystems grow, unmanaged devices have become one of the largest security blind spots. Organizations face heightened risks including data leakage, compliance gaps, and limited visibility into device hygiene. Traditional approaches, such as provisioning VPN access or providing laptops, are costly, inefficient, and hinder today's compliance mandates like HIPAA, GDPR, and NIS2.

Check Point Enterprise Browser closes this gap by transforming unmanaged devices into secure, Zero Trust–capable endpoints. Built on Chromium, the browser creates an isolated, ephemeral workspace that enforces enterprise-grade controls for the duration of each session and removes all sensitive data once closed.

“Enterprises can no longer afford to choose between productivity and security,” said Amit Bareket, VP of SASE at Check Point.“Check Point Enterprise Browser delivers both. It enables fast, frictionless access for third parties and BYOD users, while giving IT teams stronger control, compliance, and visibility on devices they don't manage. With the Enterprise Browser for BYOD and Harmony Browse for managed devices Check Point delivers robust browser security for our customers.”

Key Capabilities



Data Isolation & Wipe : Enterprise applications and data remain fully isolated from the underlying OS, and sensitive data is erased at session close

Integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) : Enforces restrictions on upload, download, copy/paste, and printing; apply watermarking to documents and screens

Agentless Posture Checks : Verifies device posture (antivirus, OS version, disk encryption) before granting access, without installing software

Complete Session Visibility : Enables navigation history, screen capture, and full session recording for compliance and forensic investigations Seamless SASE Integration : Unified SSO and policy management with Harmony SASE and Agentless ZTNA



Key Benefits for Security and Business Agility



Secure Unmanaged Devices : Turn BYOD and contractor laptops into compliant, Zero Trust endpoints

Accelerate Onboarding : Grant safe, immediate access to third-party users without provisioning hardware or agents

Ensure Compliance : Support HIPAA, GDPR, and NIS2 requirements even on untrusted devices Reduce Risk & IT Overhead : Prevent insider threats and compliance failures while eliminating costly workarounds like shipping laptops

With Check Point Enterprise Browser, organizations can finally secure what they don't own -empowering flexible, distributed workforces without exposing critical systems or sensitive data.

Check Point Harmony SASE with Enterprise Browser is available globally today.

