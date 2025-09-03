Floridian Choice Insurance Selects Ezlynx To Simplify Quoting And Improve Agency Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent agency chooses EZLynx's all-in-one platform to eliminate system switching and repetitive data entry

Lewisville, TX, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx , an Applied company, today announced that Floridian Choice Insurance has selected EZLynx to simplify and centralize its quoting and policy management workflows. Part of the all-on-one EZLynx agency management system, the EZLynx Rating Engine delivers real-time carrier quotes natively, enabling Floridian Choice to quickly find the best coverage solutions for clients while eliminating time wasted switching between carrier sites and reducing duplicative data entry.

“Before EZLynx, we relied on multiple disconnected systems that didn't sync and forced us to enter the same client information across separate forms and applications,” said Fernando Perez, president and agency principal, Floridian Choice Insurance.“EZLynx's management system has all of the tools we need at each stage of the client journey, including quoting which is critical as a Florida agent as its integration with Citizens provides an easy way to find last-resort coverage.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"In today's competitive insurance market, delivering accurate quotes quickly is essential for agents to maintain business and attract new clients,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. "EZLynx is designed to eliminate the legwork of repeatedly filling out and sending applications with the same information to carriers, enabling independent agents to work more efficiently and better serve their customers."

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

