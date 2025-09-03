Jalisco To Shine As Global Spirits Competition Arrives This September

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles Brings the World's Finest Distillers to Mexico's Western State, Birthplace of Tequila and Raicilla









JALISCO, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 7–12, 2025, one of the world's most prestigious competitions for distilled beverages will take place in the heartland of Mexico's legendary spirits. The 27th edition of the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) will take place across Jalisco with tasting sessions and activities hosted in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tequila, and other celebrated Magical Towns (Pueblos Mágicos) along the Raicilla Route.

Recognized globally as a benchmark for excellence, the event will bring together 150 international judges at Hotel Riu Plaza Guadalajara to evaluate more than 2,550 entries from 70 countries, with 20% representing Mexican products. A total of 62 beverage categories, including Mexico's own tequila and raicilla, will be analyzed and ranked through blind tastings. Results will be published on September 29 via the official website .

While the competition's primary goal is to spotlight the world's finest spirits, its rotating host format has also become a powerful platform for promoting tourism. Jalisco joins an international roster of past hosts, bringing its world-renowned heritage to the global stage. Beyond the competition, judges and visitors can participate in masterclasses by Jaime Villalobos Sauza of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry, tastings by Campo Azul, exclusive distillery tours at Tequileros de Los Altos Jalisco, Casa Sauza, and Jose Cuervo, and immersive cultural experiences including a hands-on raicilla tasting at Taberna Tres Gallos.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism for Jalisco, emphasized the significance of hosting the event:

“Jalisco is already world-renowned for cultural icons like mariachi and tequila, but this is our moment to amplify that legacy by showcasing the state's production of raicilla and wine, along with its rich culinary heritage. As the host destination, we have a unique opportunity to captivate global audiences and reaffirm Jalisco's status as a vibrant, ever-evolving destination at the forefront of international tourism.”

The Spirit of Jalisco's Magical Towns

While the spotlight is on Jalisco as a whole, the event also celebrates the state's Magical Towns – federally designated communities recognized for their exceptional cultural, historical, and natural significance. These towns offer immersive experiences and serve as gateways to Jalisco's artisanal spirit-making traditions. Among them are San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, and Talpa de Allende, each known for distinctive landscapes and deep-rooted raicilla production. Tequila, a UNESCO-recognized town already featured prominently in the event, continues to stand as a symbol of Jalisco's agave heritage and global reputation.

During the event, Secretary Fridman Hirsch will announce two new tequila routes and the expansion of the raicilla route, reinforcing Jalisco's commitment to tourism development surrounding its Magical Towns.

These new initiatives aim to deepen visitor engagement with Jalisco's cultural and culinary heritage, while strengthening the region's position as a global leader in agave spirits and experiential tourism.

Key Facts:



Jalisco's tequila industry is one of Mexico's most important economic pillars, producing over 400 million liters in 2024.

Raicilla has seen exponential growth, with a 307% increase in international sales in recent years. In July 2025, Jalisco set a Guinness World Record for the largest tequila bottle display, with 3,199 bottles exhibited at Tequila Lab – further cementing its status as the epicenter of tequila culture and a strategic location for the Spirits Selection.



About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrated its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.



Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit .

Magical Towns, or Pueblos Mágicos, are communities across Mexico officially designated by the federal government for their cultural richness, historical significance, natural beauty, or folklore. In the state of Jalisco, 12 towns proudly carry the Pueblo Mágico title, each recognized for its cultural richness, historical significance, and natural beauty. These include the internationally renowned Tequila, the birthplace of Mexico's most famous spirit, and Tlaquepaque, known for its vibrant arts scene and colonial charm. Other designated towns include Mazamitla, Ajijic, Lagos de Moreno, San Sebastián del Oeste, Talpa de Allende, Mascota, Tapalpa, and Chapala. In 2023, three new towns – Temacapulín, Sayula, and Cocula – were added to the list, further enriching the state's diverse cultural offering. Each Pueblo Mágico serves as a gateway to Jalisco's vibrant heritage, celebrated for its distinctive traditions, welcoming communities, and deep-rooted cultural identity.

