Ascend Elements Produces Recycled Lithium Carbonate From Used Li-Ion Batteries For First Time In North America

COVINGTON, Ga., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Elements achieved a significant milestone in domestic critical minerals recovery last month – producing >99% pure, recycled lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) from black mass for the first time in U.S. history. Black mass is a dark, powdery material recovered from used lithium-ion batteries during the recycling process. The company operated an advanced, commercial-scale lithium recovery line at its battery recycling facility in Covington, Georgia last month to demonstrate the commercial viability of lithium recovery and recycling. Ascend Elements plans to produce >15,000 metric tons of recycled Li2CO3 per year in the United States and Europe by 2027.

In addition to the Covington, Georgia recycling facility, Ascend Elements plans to operate a state-of-the-art battery materials facility at a new location in Europe.

“Ascend Elements is at the center of three macro trends: Electrification, localization and critical minerals. Our production of recycled lithium carbonate is an important milestone across all three of these trends,” said Linh Austin, President and CEO of Ascend Elements.“By producing recycled lithium carbonate at commercial scale in the United States and Europe, our team will advance energy independence, critical minerals security and electrification for the Western world.”

Lithium carbonate is a highly valuable critical mineral listed on the official U.S. federal government list of critical minerals published in August 2025. It is used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, glass and ceramics. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 98% of U.S. lithium carbonate imports come from South America. Europe also imports most of its lithium carbonate from South America and China. The United States and Europe currently have limited capacity to mine and process lithium carbonate.

Austin continued,“I'd like to thank our team in Georgia, who worked tirelessly on this project. Recovering lithium from black mass is the most efficient way to source this critical mineral. In fact, the concentration of lithium in black mass is 10 times higher than in Chilean brine pools.”

A recently published life cycle assessment found Ascend Elements' lithium recovery process is significantly cleaner than traditional mining processes – producing 86% lower carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions and 97% lower particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) emissions than spodumene mining and 37% lower CO2e emissions and 81% lower PM 2.5 emissions than Chilean brine extraction. By 2030, Ascend Elements aims to achieve 99% lower CO2e emissions and up to 99.7% lower PM 2.5 emissions through additional decarbonization efforts.

Founded in 2015, Ascend Elements is a leading provider of domestic critical minerals and engineered battery materials for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company produces sustainable Li2CO3 and NMC pCAM made from recycled battery materials. Ascend Elements' patented Hydro-to-Cathode® direct cathode precursor synthesis technology produces new pCAM material from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in improved economics and lowered carbon emissions.

