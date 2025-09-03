Controlup Doubles Down On Commitment To Healthcare With Strategic Initiatives And CHIME Membership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare Customers Represent More Than 25% of ControlUp's Total Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management tools, today announced it has expanded its strategic focus within the healthcare sector, deepening its commitment to improving patient outcomes and clinician productivity through modern workplace management. This enhanced focus is driven by strong business growth in the healthcare space, the introduction of new, high-impact use cases, and ControlUp's recent strategic membership to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation .

Healthcare now represents over 25 percent of ControlUp's total business, underscoring the critical role its solutions play in supporting healthcare organizations. This milestone reflects growing trust among healthcare providers who rely on ControlUp to ensure a seamless digital experience for their employees from frontline clinicians to IT professionals.

"Our growing footprint in healthcare is an indication of our understanding of the unique challenges faced within the healthcare industry," said Simon Townsend, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. "We are proud to see our DEX platform directly contributing to improved patient care and operational efficiency by empowering healthcare professionals with reliable and high-performing digital workspaces."

New Use Case s Driving Impact

ControlUp is actively addressing specific healthcare needs with new and impactful use cases. A notable example is the application of ControlUp Synthetic Monitoring in oncology, specifically for "Pulse in Epic." By integrating ControlUp Synthetic Monitoring, healthcare organizations can simulate user interactions with Epic workflows-such as logging in, launching patient charts, or navigating between modules-to proactively test the performance and availability of the Pulse environment. This innovative use case allows healthcare IT teams to proactively monitor and optimize critical applications, ensuring uninterrupted access and performance for oncology specialists, which is critical for patient treatment and outcomes.

Strategic Partnership with CHIME

Further solidifying its commitment, ControlUp has proudly joined CHIME as a Foundation Associate member. This partnership signifies ControlUp's dedication to collaborating with leading healthcare IT executives and thought leaders to address the industry's most pressing technology challenges. ControlUp plans to take full advantage of its membership as an active contributor to innovation and industry insight within healthcare IT, while also participating in the industry's key healthcare conferences: HLTH, CHIME Fall Forum, ViVE, and HIMSS.

"Joining CHIME is a natural progression for ControlUp as we deepen our engagement with the healthcare community," Townsend added. "We believe that by actively participating in CHIME's initiatives, we can continue to deepen our understanding of the evolving needs of healthcare IT and contribute to solutions that truly make a difference."

"ControlUp has been an essential tool in our Citrix environment, offering real-time visibility, actionable triggers, and fast troubleshooting capabilities,” said Jason Gandee, IS Sr. Citrix Engineer, Nationwide Children's.“Its robust monitoring features have enabled us to proactively address performance issues and significantly enhance the end-user experience. The detailed reporting has also been a major asset-allowing us to extract targeted data to support specific project needs and respond effectively to ad hoc stakeholder requests.”

ControlUp remains committed to its mission to deliver an industry-leading DEX platform that empowers healthcare organizations to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

To learn more about ControlUp, visit and explore the ControlUp ONE (DEX) platform with an interactive demo that showcases its full range of offerings and capabilities.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)-empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit .

Press Contacts:

ControlUp PR

...