Clearwave Fiber Supports De Soto School District (USD 232) Robotics Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DE SOTO, Kan., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlighting a dedication to strengthening local connections and fostering economic growth through reliable, high-speed Internet solutions, Clearwave Fiber is excited to announce a donation to the De Soto School District's Robotics program.

Clearwave Fiber officials joined school and community leaders at the USD 232 Career and Technical Education Center to present a check to Teams 1810 and 9316. Leaders of the team showcased their skills and creativity with a robotics demonstration.

“As we continue to grow in De Soto and beyond, we're proud to partner in the community and enhance the way residents and businesses connect, as well as invest in the next generation of problem-solvers and tech leaders,” said Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Clearwave Fiber, underscoring the company's ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering 100% Fiber Internet services to the region.

Clearwave Fiber has invested significantly to enable high-speed Fiber Internet for nearly 26,000 homes and businesses across Kansas. The company is continuing its Kansas expansion with projects planned through 2025 and into 2026.

“We appreciate Clearwave Fiber being an excellent community partner. We are grateful for the donation to kick off the school year by supporting STEM education and future innovators,” said Neil McLeod, robotics club sponsor.

In addition to the monetary donation at the Tech Center, Clearwave Fiber is offering robotics teams' supporters a $150 gift card for new residential customers* and will also make a $50 donation to the teams for every new customer who signs up online , using the promotional code: 1810Robo.

