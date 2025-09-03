Optical Zonu Provides Fiber-Controlled Solution For RRSL Modular Drone Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Initiative Addresses Critical Shortage of Affordable U.S.-Made Military Drones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Optical Zonu Corporation , a top provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transmission solutions, today announced its partnership with Strategic Logix , a leading military procurement organization, to provide a custom fiber-controlled architecture for their Rapid Reconfigurable Systems Line (RRSL) of configurable military drones. The RRSL is a U.S.-made, NDAA-compliant, modular drone ecosystem delivering a low-cost approach to meet the evolving unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) needs of the modern battlefield. Unusual Machines supplies key drone components used in the RRSL platform, enhancing its performance and scalability.The growing use of inexpensive, mass-produced drones by countries like China and Ukraine has exposed a critical gap in the U.S. defense strategy. Commentary by Congressman Pat Harrigan in June 2025 discusses a pressing need for the U.S. military to invest in scalable, cost-effective drone capabilities that can be deployed quickly and in volume to meet the realities of modern combat. RRSL satisfies this need by offering unmatched flexibility, field-level customization, and mission-ready performance for under $800 USD per unit.“RRSL is a modular drone ecosystem built by warfighters, for warfighters, to solve a critical cost and scale problem in U.S. defense,” said Jeremy Schnipke, CEO of Strategic Logix.“We are excited to have Optical Zonu and its tethered drone capabilities as part of our National Coalition of Small Businesses (COSB) to help bring the RRSL to life-leveraging the agility and innovation of U.S.-based manufacturers to accelerate delivery timelines, support local economies, and restore American leadership in defense tech.”Each RRSL drone unit is attritable, pre-programmed, solder-free, and designed to reconfigure within minutes. This enables seamless transitions between intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance (ISR), loitering munitions, fiber-optic control, electronic warfare payloads, and more without the need for tools or technical personnel. The plug-and-play design ensures warfighters can adapt on the fly, execute diverse mission profiles, and outpace emerging threats with minimal downtime.Optical Zonu fiber-controlled solutions ensure a secure, tethered control via fiber optical cable for numerous battlefield situations where jamming, interference or high-speed data transmission is essential. The advanced architecture is engineered to integrate seamlessly with the Strategic Logix line of RRSL quadcopters, enabling transparent command and control over fiber optic spools extending up to 40 kilometers. The system requires no modifications to the existing control architecture and no additional hardware beyond the fiber-based drone link, allowing for rapid, plug-and-play deployment.“We're proud to be a part of this initiative that brings U.S.-engineered innovation to the forefront of defense technology,” said Meir Bartur, CEO of Optical Zonu.“By combining our expertise in fiber optic communications with the agility of Unusual Machines' high-performance drone components, we're enabling a powerful, secure, and scalable solution that aligns with the mission needs of our armed forces. We believe such collaboration is essential to strengthening national security.”“The RRSL is a great example of the versatility, flexibility, and performance that a modular drone ecosystem offers-benefits with applications far beyond consumer markets, including commercial use cases and defense,” said Stacy Wright, Executive Vice President of Revenue at Unusual Machines.“We are excited to be part of this initiative with Strategic Logix and Optical Zonu to strengthen U.S. UAV capabilities and address the evolving needs of government and public safety.”About Optical Zonu CorporationOptical Zonu Corporation (OZC) is a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions for the wireless, defense, and aerospace industries. OZC is the only company fully committed to custom solutions for every deployment and offers easy centralized management and patented fiber fault detection. The company provides a wide range of turnkey, modular, and OEM solutions that support satellite antenna remoting, GPS distribution, ground station redundancy, and radar calibration. OZC maintains strategic global relationships across the industries it serves, cooperating with major vendors and suppliers to enable rapid production of cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit .About Strategic LogixStrategic Logix is a veteran-founded team of military professionals and procurement experts committed to modernizing defense and public-safety operations through cutting-edge technology. With deep expertise in federal acquisition and defense contracting, the company specializes in simplifying the procurement of mission-critical equipment-ensuring clients are prepared, equipped, and ready for their next mission.Headquartered in Buford, Georgia, Strategic Logix operates with a core commitment to innovation, integrity, and service. By delivering advanced solutions and leveraging extensive operational experience, the company helps agencies and organizations achieve immediate efficiency and long-term readiness.To learn more, visit or contact the team at ....About Unusual MachinesUnusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e- commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.For more information, visit Unusual Machines at .

