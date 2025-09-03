Unique Kids Preschool Wins 2025 Best Of Florida Award For Excellence In Learning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unique Kids Preschool, Inc., a standout early childhood education provider, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in three categories: Best in Summer Camps, Pre-K or Kindergarten Schools, and Child Care Centers. This achievement builds on their continued success as returning 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award winners, affirming their status as a trusted and innovative educational institution.Established in June 2002, Unique Kids Preschool continues to set a high standard in the region's educational landscape. Using an innovative approach to preschool education refined by their 23 years of experience, they are committed to nurturing young learners and fostering development in children from infancy through pre-kindergarten. In addition, they offer engaging summer programs for older students.What sets Unique Kids Preschool apart is their blend of early opening hours, enriched curriculum, and personalized attention. With academic assessments conducted three times a year and weekly homework assignments designed to encourage growth, the preschool ensures that children are both challenged and supported. Their motto,“Where kids are people too!” underlines their philosophy of treating each child with respect and care, making learning both effective and enjoyable. The inclusion of free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) and a summer camp for students up to age 13 further demonstrates the school's commitment to meeting families' diverse needs.“Our team believes in creating a nurturing environment where children feel valued and inspired,” said a team member.“Being recognized as a Best of Florida winner is a testament to the hard work and passion of our staff and the trust families place in us every day. We look forward to continuing our mission of helping every child thrive.”These awards solidify Unique Kids Preschool's role as a leader in early childhood education in Florida. As they plan for the future, the school remains focused on expanding access, enhancing programs, and maintaining the high standards that earned them this honor.Click here for more information!

