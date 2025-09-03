Vanguard Title Company Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Title & Closing Services

Vanguard Title Company

Expanding across Michigan and Florida, Vanguard's expertise in both residential and commercial real estate has a solid foundation and will continue to grow.

- Christina KassAUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Title Company (vgtitle) proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of trusted service in the title insurance and settlement industry.Expanding Across Michigan and BeyondWhat began in 2005 as a single office has grown into a thriving multi-location company. Today, Vanguard Title operates across Southeast Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Livonia, Shelby Township, and its headquarters in Auburn Hills. The company has also expanded into Florida.This strategic growth reflects Vanguard's continued commitment to being where their clients need them most-delivering reliable, efficient, and locally informed closing solutions.A Broader Scope: Residential and Commercial ServicesVanguard's success lies not only in its geographic expansion but also in its ability to evolve with the real estate market. The company has built a strong foundation in residential real estate transactions, from traditional home closings to new construction, while also developing a growing commercial division to support complex transactions for developers, investors, and lenders.This diversification allows Vanguard to serve a wide spectrum of clients with customized service and deep expertise.Powered by PeopleThe company's reputation is built on the strength of its talented team-from dedicated account executives out in the field to the highly skilled internal staff who ensure seamless closings every day. Their shared focus on accuracy, transparency, and a smooth client experience is what sets Vanguard apart.Leads with VisionVanguard's focus on innovation and relationship-building has helped guide the company into new markets while maintaining the core values that define Vanguard's success.“Celebrating 20 years is a tremendous milestone,” said Chris Kass, President of Vanguard Title Company.“But what truly makes this moment special is the people-our clients, our partners, and especially our team. I've seen firsthand the talent and heart behind every transaction. Our future is bright because of the foundation we have built together over the last two decades.”20th Anniversary CelebrationVanguard Title will host a 20th anniversary celebration this fall. Our team will welcome clients, real estate professionals, and community partners to commemorate two decades of service, collaboration, and continued growth.Looking AheadAs Vanguard enters its third decade, it remains committed to advancing title services through technology, education, and exceptional client care. From secure digital tools and flexible closing options to proactive communication and market insight, Vanguard continues to elevate the title experience across Michigan and Florida.About Vanguard Title CompanyVanguard Title Company is a Michigan-based title insurance and settlement services provider offering expert closing solutions for residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout Michigan and Florida. With a strong focus on service, accuracy, and innovation, Vanguard is a trusted partner to real estate professionals, lenders, attorneys, and clients across the region.

Christina Kass

Vanguard Title Company

+1 248-481-5107

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.