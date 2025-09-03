Radicle Growth Spearheads Ag Innovation Platform To Shape Agtech

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Jason Trusley, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Land O'Lakes, Inc DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radicle Growth, in collaboration with Land O'Lakes, Inc. and a select group of local agricultural retailers, today announced the launch of a novel ag innovation platform named AgRogue Growth Partners . The AgRogue Growth Partners' goal is to identify, fund, and build the next generation of breakthrough technology companies for the agriculture and food value chain.Developed in close partnership with Land O'Lakes, Inc. and select retail owners, the platform reimagines how disruptive innovations can reach the farmgate - accelerating the adoption of solutions that drive growth, improve profitability and enhance operational resilience across the sector. Radicle Growth will lead the investment and innovation strategy while working with Land O'Lakes and participating retailers to deploy field-ready technologies quickly and broadly.“We have spent the last 10-years building something fundamentally new - a platform rooted in Radicle's ability to identify high-potential start-ups and provide them with the capital and operational support they need to scale,” said Kirk Haney, Managing Partner at Radicle Growth.“Together with Land O'Lakes and select retail partners, we're unlocking a non-traditional pathway for agricultural innovation to reach the farmgate and grow into global impact.”In recent years, agriculture has seen cutting-edge innovation and technology meet resistance at the farmgate, then fail to reach its potential. The Land O'Lakes cooperative system has a long history of driving adoption of the latest ag technologies.“We believe the key to jumpstarting the adoption of modern ag technologies lives in the partnership and trust between retailers and growers,” said Jason Trusley, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Land O'Lakes, Inc.“This platform represents a focused strategy – built on the strength, scale and farmgate access of Land O'Lakes' co-op model to assist Radicle Growth in finding, funding and scaling new innovation to help ensure Land O'Lakes, our retail owners and U.S. agriculture remain competitive on a global stage.”AgRogue Growth Partners will invest $3 to $7 million in each of 10–15 AgTech companies focused on crop inputs, ag data and decision tools, supply chain efficiency, and new business models.With a leadership team that includes former CEOs of start-ups with exits and CTOs of major agricultural companies, Radicle Growth brings unmatched company-building expertise and technical insight to support entrepreneurs. The firm has a track record of helping start-ups with focus, strategy, operational execution, capital formation and commercial partnerships.About Radicle Growth:Radicle Growth is a global innovation platform investing in and accelerating the most transformative technologies in agriculture and food. Through a differentiated approach to deal sourcing, capital formation, market access, and company building, Radicle ensures that breakthrough innovations reach scale and deliver meaningful impact. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and strategic stakeholders to address some of the sector's most pressing challenges-from sustainability and food security to productivity and supply chain modernization. Radicle's platform combines deep domain expertise with a hands-on model to help founders navigate commercialization, technology complexity, and global growth.About Land O'Lakes, Inc.:Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2024 annual sales of $16.2 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 245 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.Media & Investor Relations Contact:Natale Clark, Director of Operations...

Natale Clark

Radicle Growth

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.