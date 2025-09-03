Pre-Orders Opened On September 2 For 'Evangelion Mass Production Model (Concept By Josh Nizzi)' Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion Mass Production Model (Concept by Josh Nizzi)

Front 01

Front 02

Swappable Parts

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced the "Evangelion Mass Production Model (Concept by Josh Nizzi)" Statue. Pre-orders began Sep. 2, 2025 (JST); release set for Mar. 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "Concept by Josh Nizzi" series reinterprets well-known characters with original design elements. From this lineup comes the Mass Production Evangelion.The Mass Production Evangelion units appear in "Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion". This statue reflects their distinctive, unsettling design through concept work by Josh Nizzi. The sculpt preserves the organic form of the Eva units while adding details such as panel lines and internal mechanisms. The color scheme features a white base with metallic silver tones and yellow accents. The included sword is finished in a purple hue.The base depicts a scene with a collapsed truss bridge, damaged architecture, and EVA-02 impaled within a red sea.The statue comes with two additional accessories: large wings and a replica of the Spear of Longinus. An open-mouth head is also included for alternate display options.The DX Bonus Version includes an exclusive head with an extended tongue.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Neon Genesis Evangelion Evangelion Mass Production Model (Concept by Josh Nizzi) DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1699Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: Non ScaleH:82cm W:51cm D:72cmH:95cm W:62cm D:71cm (with Wings and Spear)Weight: 17.1KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Neon Genesis Evangelion-Themed Base・Wings・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Closed Mouth, Open Mouth)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands (Sword, replica of the Spear of Longinus)・One (1) Swappable Head (Tongue Out) [BONUS PART]Copyright:Cカラー/EVA製作委員会For more details, visit our online store .

Hiroya Kubota

Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.

...

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion Mass Production Model (Concept by Josh Nizzi) Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.