Americase To Speak At Battery Safety Workshop And Showcase Risk-Mitigation Packaging Solutions At The Battery Show 2025

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Americase (booth #3412), a leading manufacturer of protective packaging for hazardous materials, high-value goods, and mission-critical technology, will play a central role at The Battery Show 2025 through its participation in a critical battery safety workshop and its showcase of next-generation battery containment and data center packaging innovations. The event takes place October 6–9, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris Egloff, Vice President at Americase, will join a panel of subject matter experts for the workshop:

Battery Safety – A Comprehensive Risk Mitigation Plan

Room 142ABC

Monday, October 6 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

The session will provide essential education on the safe handling, storage, and disposal of batteries-especially lithium-ion-while addressing risk mitigation strategies and regulatory compliance challenges. Egloff will contribute insights from his regulatory and technical background, including practical considerations for aligning safety procedures with real-world packaging needs.

“This is a timely and necessary conversation,” said Chris Egloff.“Battery safety isn't theoretical-it impacts operations every day. I'm looking forward to contributing perspectives that bridge policy, engineering, and field-based solutions.”

Americase's role in the workshop is further supported by its presence at Booth #3412, where attendees can explore a mix of battery safety solutions and data center infrastructure packaging innovations designed to exceed safety standards, improve sustainability, and streamline logistics:

.HPC ORV Rack Packaging – Americase's new sustainable, reusable packaging solution for high-performance compute (HPC) data center racks, compatible with ORV2, ORV3, and ORV3-HPR rack types. Designed to protect valuable IT equipment while reducing packaging waste.

.Battery Bag – The most consumer-friendly, cost-effective solution on the market for the safe shipping of damaged/defective/recalled (DDR) lithium-ion batteries.

.Lithium-Ion Battery Cabinet – A versatile, mobile, in-house thermal containment system that exceeds IFC 2024 storage requirements, ideal for businesses managing lithium-ion batteries and battery-powered products.

.Battery Super Box – Engineered to be the most robust, thermally protective lithium-ion containment and shipping solution available on the market today.

"At Americase, innovation isn't limited to one sector-we're designing solutions for industries ranging from energy storage to hyperscale data centers," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "Our products address real-world challenges, from reducing environmental impact with reusable rack packaging to ensuring the safest possible transport and storage of high-energy batteries."

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

