Award-Winning Author Kiril Kristoff Releases 'Crossing Borders & Generations': A Journey To Discover His Roots

Kristoff's latest historical fiction novel, blending true-life events, immigrant resilience, and spiritual legacy, earns international recognition.

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiril Kristoff, recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, invites readers on a sweeping journey of heritage, faith, and perseverance with the release of Crossing Borders & Generations: One Man's Journey to Search for His Ukrainian, Greek & Bulgarian Roots.

Already named a Finalist for the 2025 International Impact Book Awards in both Fiction and Historical Fiction categories, Kristoff's novel continues to gain international recognition. It has also earned distinction from the Indies Today Awards (2024) and has been celebrated in The Philadelphia Journal for its contribution to Bulgarian immigrant literature in the diaspora.

Story Overview

Crossing Borders & Generations follows the intertwined lives of Grandpa George, a courageous Bulgarian immigrant, and his grandson Alex.

George's narrative begins with leaving behind the shadow of communist rule, struggling through the challenges of assimilation, and working his way up in America. His determination leads to the opening of his first auto repair shop, Nick's Auto Repair, on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, a story that mirrors the perseverance of countless immigrants pursuing the American dream.

The novel takes a dramatic turn when a tragic accident leaves both George and Alex in comas. In this altered state, they encounter guiding spiritual forces, including Saint George, while confronting darker presences, such as Vasiliy the demon and a Bolshevik ancestor intent on erasing their legacy. These supernatural trials serve as bridges between past and present, reinforcing the endurance of family, faith, and cultural identity across generations.

Awards and Recognition

-Literary Titan Gold Book Award (March 2025): for contributions to historical fiction.

-International Impact Book Awards 2025 Finalist: Fiction and Historical Fiction categories.

-Indies Today Awards (2024): recognition for literary achievement.

-Featured in The Philadelphia Journal for cultural impact.

About the Author

Kiril Kristoff is an American-Bulgarian writer whose works blend memoir, history, and spiritual reflection. His writing draws inspiration from his family's immigrant journey and the resilience of generations before him.

Beyond literature, Kristoff is a licensed physical therapist and acupuncturist, holding a postgraduate degree in Oriental Medicine from the Tri-State College of Acupuncture in New York City. He is the author of multiple works in both English and Bulgarian, and his memoirs have been translated and published internationally.

Having spent his early years in Bulgaria before immigrating to the United States, Kristoff lived in Brooklyn, New York, and has long been engaged with cultural storytelling in the Bulgarian diaspora. His work continues to affirm his place as a voice in immigrant literature and historical fiction.

Availability

Crossing Borders & Generations is available now through Booksbykirilkristoff and on Amazon .

