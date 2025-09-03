Govt Warns Against Fake Websites Posting Jobs, Receiving Applications
"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Labour & Employment that certain websites like and are falsely claiming to be undertakings of the Government of India and allegedly inviting applications for recruitment at pan-India locations under the name of the Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.
It has denied any association with these websites or their activities and advised citizens not to share any personal information, engage with, or make any payments through such portals.
PIB Fact Check, the fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB), also labelled 'viksitbharatrozgaryojna' a fake portal, denying it has any association with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
"A website () is falsely claiming to recruit for various positions across India, portraying itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (@LabourMinistry)," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.
According to the ministry, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal, which facilitates registrations under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12th Independence Day address, went live in August.
"For authentic information and services under the scheme, employers can visit Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal ( or ) and complete the one-time registration process," it said.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment advised all citizens, employers, and stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites and false recruitment claims.
PIB Fact Check urged citizens to visit Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, visit: or for official information.
Citizens can complain such suspected cyber crimes on
