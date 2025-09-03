Maha Govt Sets Up Cabinet Sub-Committee For OBC Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released a government resolution on the establishment of a nine-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to take action with regard to social, educational and financial matters of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The committee has been mandated to coordinate administrative and legislative work regarding the OBC reservation. The committee has been formed on the lines of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, headed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

The sub-committee comprises senior OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, another NCP minister Dattatray Bharane, ministers Ganesh Naik, Pankaja Munde and Atul Save from the BJP and ministers Gulabrao Patil and Sanjay Rathod from the Shiv Sena, while the OBC Department Secretary will be the member secretary.

Minister Bhujbal last week had urged the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the establish of cabinet sub-committee to exclusively discuss issues related to OBCs and recommend to the government the future course of action.

The government's move comes a day after the state government issued a notification on the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, which will ultimately facilitate providing Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community from the Marathwada region.

The government's decision coincides with OBCs up in arms protesting the government's move to accept various demands made by pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, citing the provision of Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community.

Minister Bawankule led the cabinet sub-committee has been tasked with examining the various State government schemes for the welfare of Other Backward Classes and suggest solutions for further improvement.

The cabinet sub-committee will review the schemes announced for OBCs by the state government and the OBC Development Corporation. The cabinet sub-committee will suggest measures to ensure adequate representation to OBCs, especially during appointments in public and private sector organisations, including semi-government organisations.

Further, the cabinet sub-committee will represent the government in the judicial proceedings and coordinate with government counsels in the courts. It will also decide the procedure for the implementation of orders passed by the court and hold dialogue with OBC activists and representatives of various organisations.

The cabinet sub-committee, if required, can consult experts, scholars and the concerned authorities on various issues concerning OBCs.