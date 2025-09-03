Anushka Sen Teaches A Lipsmacking Avocado Recipe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen has always been extremely active on her social media. The actress always gives her fans a fun sneak peek into her life.

Going by the same, Sen today took to her social media account to share a video of herself making a healthy avocado toast. While making the entire recipe from scratch, Anushka, in the voiceover, was heard saying,“Today we are making my favourite breakfast, and hum lenge avocado blender mein dal denge, phir hum lenge lemon (we will take avocado and put it in the blender and squeeze lemon), and we're going to squeeze it on top of it. Phir hum lenge garlic (then we will take some garlic), and the mix is ready. Wait, I'm forgetting something – mirchi (chilli), and now we are going to cut some paneer; aap tofu bhi (you can take tofu) le sakte hain, and then some cheese, and just put it all together in the blender.”

She added,“With that, I love this particular coffee; it's just espresso, honey, and salt, and that's it. Add your favourite type of milk, and it's literally the best coffee ever. Now the mix is ready; aap koi bhi bread le sakte hain (you can spread the mixture on any bread of your choice); my favourite is sourdough. Hello, Mama! Phir hum pan mein butter lenge, hum sourdough bread dal denge (we can take butter in a pan and put sourdough bread on it) and then just cook it a little bit, put the mix, and it is ready. It tastes so good, like literally the best.”

Anushka, who enjoys 39.5 million followers on Instagram, is currently touted as one of the most popular celebrities of her generation. At 23 years old, Sen boasts of some quality investments in real estate and recently bought a plush apartment in one of the most upbeat areas of Mumbai. The Bong diva kickstarted her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zed TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She further went on to essay the role of young Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

Anushka was also seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. The actress also essayed the powerful role of freedom fighter Manikarnika in the historical drama 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'. She was also seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and was lauded by fans for her physical and mental strength at such a young age. Anushka has also featured in Bollywood movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family' and 'Am I Next'. She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in the role of Asmara.