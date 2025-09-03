Türkiye's Inflation Posts 32.95 Percent Drop in August
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s inflation rate dropped to 32.95% in August, marking its fifteenth consecutive month of decline, according to official data released on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices saw an increase of 2.04%, while producer prices climbed by 2.48%, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz attributed the slight rise in annual inflation to agricultural challenges, particularly frost and drought conditions that "significantly affected food prices," which accounted for nearly one-third of the monthly increase. Yilmaz also noted that inflation trends are still in line with the Central Bank's forecast of 25-29% by the year’s end.
Meanwhile, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek pointed out on social media platform X that the August inflation rate is more than 42 percentage points lower than its peak in May 2022. Simsek also highlighted improvements in core inflation, reporting that "core goods inflation stood at 19.8 percent, while services inflation dropped to 45.8 percent, the lowest level since April 2022."
Simsek stressed the critical need for enduring price stability and reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline and driving structural reforms with unwavering resolve, all aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and enhancing social welfare.
Türkiye has struggled with persistent inflation for several years. In response, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate significantly between June 2023 and March 2024, bringing it from 8.5% to 50%. However, as inflation began to ease, the central bank started reducing rates in December 2024, lowering them by 250 basis points to 42.5% in March 2025.
Following a brief market disturbance after the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19, the central bank was forced to hike rates again, this time by 350 basis points to 46%, halting the easing cycle and coinciding with a notable decline in foreign exchange reserves.
Since then, Turkish authorities have focused on restoring financial stability through tightening measures. On July 24, the central bank cut its key interest rate by 300 basis points, bringing it down to 43%, marking the start of a new easing phase as Türkiye's economy enters a cautious recovery, with inflationary pressures continuing to moderate.
