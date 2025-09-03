M7 Launches The Global Edit To Elevate Fashion Designers On The World Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation in fashion, design, and technology, proudly announces The Global Edit, a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip worldwide designers with the expertise, resources, and market access necessary to thrive in the global fashion industry.

The Global Edit is a tailored programme addressing every stage of a designer's journey, offering strategic guidance and securing visibility at major fashion events and trade shows.

Providing opportunities to both emerging and established brands, the programme takes on a tailored approach to support the goals of each designer's target market.

All designers receive 360-degree mentorship, covering critical aspects of the business and creative process, including artistic direction, collection development, pricing strategies, buyer relations, and branding. Wave 1 kicked off in 2024, securing the first opportunity for three of the seven designers, and the programme continues to secure more opportunities throughout 2025.

Aldana Khalid Al Mesnad, Head of Business Development at M7, said: "Through initiatives like The Global Edit, M7 plays a crucial role in cultivating the next generation of fashion brands.

With this programme, we hope to build a bridge between regional and international creative talents and the global fashion industry, equipping designers with the knowledge, connections, and confidence to transform their creative visions into global success stories. We invite everyone to follow the journey of these exceptional designers and encourage aspiring talents to apply for future programmes."