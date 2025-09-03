O'connor Company Welcomes Rebecca Ciganek As Director Of Environmental Health And Safety

MENAFN - GetNews)



Nationally recognized safety educator joins O'Connor to strengthen workplace safety and training

Aberdeen, NC - O'Connor Company , a leading name in commercial construction specializing in delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, is proud to announce Rebecca Ciganek as its Director of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS). With over 20 years of experience in safety leadership across heavy civil and residential construction, Rebecca brings a proven track record of fostering strong safety cultures and advancing operational excellence.

A former first responder and public safety educator, Rebecca has a unique perspective on how workplace injuries affect not just workers but entire teams and organizations. She has led both regional and national safety programs, emphasizing collaboration, clear communication, and accountability-principles that align directly with O'Connor Company's mission.

Ciganek is an OSHA 500 Authorized Trainer, JLG Certified MEWP Trainer, and nationally recognized fire and life safety educator. Over her career, she has consistently reduced incident rates and injury-related costs through proactive risk management, effective return-to-work programs, and hands-on training that resonates with employees at all levels, from field crews to executive leadership.

“Rebecca's practical, people-first approach ensures that safety is embedded into every aspect of our work,” said Clark Lowe, President & CEO of O'Connor Company.“Her leadership not only enhances operational performance but also strengthens our commitment to ensuring every project is executed with the highest standards of care.”

Rebecca's appointment underscores O'Connor Company's dedication to building and sustaining safe, efficient, and high-performing teams.

