Web 907 Sets New Standard: Baseline SEO Now Included With Every Website

"There has been a clear shift in SEO with the rise of AI-powered search results,” said Steve Vick, owner of Web 907.“Over 60% of search queries are now answered without the user visiting a website. This is known as zero-click search, and it's changing how websites attract traffic. Business owners need to understand this shift and respond proactively. That's why we now include baseline SEO with every new website - to help clients stay visible, relevant, and ready for what's next."Web 907 Now Includes Baseline SEO with Every New Website. Fairbanks-based web design company Web 907 announced it will now include its Baseline SEO Package with all new websites at no extra cost. This change is in response to the rise of AI-powered search tools and overviews. The package includes Google Analytics, Search Console setup, on-page SEO, and sitemap installation - helping businesses stay visible in a changing SEO landscape. Learn more at web907/alaska-seo.

Fairbanks, Alaska - Sep 3, 2025 - Web 907, an Alaska-based web design and digital marketing company, announced today that its baseline SEO package will now be included with all new websites at no extra cost.

This update reflects Web 907's response to the growing impact of AI-powered search tools, overviews, and browsers. As search evolves, SEO is no longer optional - it's essential. By including baseline SEO with every website, Web 907 helps clients stay visible, relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing search landscape.

Web 907's Baseline SEO includes:

. Sitemap installation

. Google Analytics setup

. Google Search Console connection

. On-page SEO, including keyword integration, heading optimization and meta-data

“Too often, small businesses launch websites without the tools to measure results or compete in search rankings,” said Steve Vick, owner of Web 907.“We want to raise the standard. With the rise of zero-click search and AI-overviews, it's more important than ever that our clients' websites are optimized for the search engines from the start. This ensures they stay competitive in a shifting search environment.”

Businesses can learn more at or call (907) 202-9044.

About Web 907

Web 907 is a Fairbanks-based web design, SEO, and digital marketing company serving businesses across Alaska. Known for affordable, professional websites, Web 907 now includes their Baseline SEO Package with every new website, helping organizations improve search visibility, measure performance, and reach more customers.