Pegasus Angel Accelerator Unlocks $1M+ In Perks & Tools For Founders

"Pegasus Perks"Over 100 exclusive offers - and growing - designed to help startups save money, move fast, and build smarter.

SANTA MONICA - September 3, 2025 - Pegasus Angel Accelerator today announced its official Startup Perks & Partner Benefits, giving founders lifetime access to more than $1M in free and discounted tools, credits, and services. With over 100 perks already live - and new ones being added every week - Pegasus is equipping entrepreneurs with the resources they need to move fast, cut burn, and compete at the highest level.

The perks are available exclusively to startups accepted into one of Pegasus' programs, which support founders at every stage of the journey:



Launchpad – For early-stage founders validating ideas and building MVPs

Ignite – For companies with early traction laying scalable foundations

Ignite DTC – For ecommerce founders building durable, consumer-facing brands

GTM Accelerator – For teams focused on revenue, not just product development Accelerate – For startups ready to scale, backed by a $100K Pegasus investment



From cloud credits to analytics, legal support to GTM tools, the stack is designed to cover the essential building blocks of modern startups. Pegasus' partner ecosystem spans SaaS leaders, infrastructure providers, professional services, and growth platforms - creating a one-stop founder toolkit valued at seven figures.

“What I love about the Pegasus ecosystem is that the benefits don't expire. The tools, discounts, and support stay with you, powering every new milestone. Being a Pegasus founder means lifetime access to a toolkit that keeps on giving. The perks are our secret weapon to keep burn low, even post-accelerator,” said Taissa Maleh, Venture Partner at Pegasus.

With hundreds of startups across its programs, Pegasus has quickly become one of the fastest-growing early-stage accelerators in the U.S. The Pegasus perk offering underscores its core philosophy: helping founders build leverage, not just pitch decks.

By combining capital, mentorship, community, and now $1M+ in lifetime perks, Pegasus ensures its founders are better resourced, scrappier, and more execution-driven from day one.

About Pegasus Angel Accelerator

Pegasus is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential brands and startups. Led by Lucas Pols, Pegasus combines deep industry expertise with strategic capital to transform innovative businesses into market leaders. With headquarters in Los Angeles and global footprint, our team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of collective experience in building and scaling successful companies.

Learn more at pegasusangelaccelertor . Follow us on LinkedIn .