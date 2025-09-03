Tender Underway To Implement Renewable Systems In 15 Central Municipalities
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced a tender for the design, supply, installation, connection, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy systems in 15 municipalities in the Kingdom's central governorates.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said requests for purchasing the tender documents can be completed online via its website gov), starting Sunday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 18 at 12PM.
The ministry also set Thursday, Sept. 25, as the deadline for receiving inquiries via email: ..., while bid submission ends 12PM on Thursday, October 2.
The ministry said applicants must provide a bid bond in the form of a certified cheque, or a bank guarantee issued by a local bank, valid for 120 days from the closing date.
