Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Incursion Into Occupied West Bank, Annexation Threat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Jordan on Wednesday decried Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's incursion into the occupied Palestinian territories and his hostile, racist remarks advocating for the annexation of the West Bank, barring the establishment of a Palestinian state and undermining the Palestinian Authority.Such statements are a blatant breach of international law, a dangerous escalation, and a defiance of the international consensus supporting the two-state solution, said Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs spokesperson, Fouad Majali. He reiterated that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Palestinian land.Majali reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and firm condemnation of the recurring provocative incursions and inflammatory statements by far-right Israeli officials. He warned that the absence of international accountability and Israel's impunity only fuel the continuation of the aggression against the Palestinian people and leadership.The spokesman said such statements and delusions that are being propagated by the Israeli minister, the decision to pursue the war on Gaza, and the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people will not undermine Palestinian rights or the justice of their cause.The occupation remains the root cause of the conflict and the main source of instability in the region, he stressed, adding that extremist Israeli leaders seek to perpetuate the occupation and the illegal colonial settlement expansion, and impose forced displacement policies in the occupied territories.These practices, he stressed, are a gross violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which censures all Israel's measures that aim to alter the demographic composition and status of Palestinian lands that have been occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.He also invoked the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion affirming the illegality of annexation, end the occupation and the invalidity of the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.Majali warned against the continuation of Israel's unilateral, illegal actions and racist statements by Israeli leaders that are aimed to impose new realities by force and continue expansion plans in the West Bank and escalation in the region, which fuel the cycle of violence and conflict and jeopardize regional security and stability.He reiterated Jordan's categorical rejection of illegal settlement and displacement policies, affirming that the only path to peace and stability lies in ending the occupation and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The spokesman called on the international community to take its legal and moral responsibility to compel Israel and its far-right government to end the aggression against Gaza and dangerous escalation in the West Bank, cease incitements, provide protection for the Palestinian people and meet their legitimate right to a sovereign state on their national soil, stop crimes against them and hold perpetrators to account.