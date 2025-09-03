GMP Workshop Held To Increase Jordanian Exports Globally
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) held an expert workshop on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
According to a JCI statement on Wednesday, the event comes within the framework of efforts to support national industry to access global markets.
The initiative is part of the activities implemented under National Team for Monitoring the Implementation Plan of the National Export Strategy 2023-2025.
The sessions, which were attended by a large number of industrialists and specialists, focused on ways to empower industrial establishments to obtain GMP certification, which is a "key requirement to enter foreign markets."
During the event, participants said obtaining GMP certification is a "strategic" investment that ensures product quality and safety and gives Jordanian industry a "true and competitive" privilege in international markets.
The statement added that this accreditation "significantly" facilitates export process and enhances global consumer confidence in Jordanian products.
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) held an expert workshop on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
According to a JCI statement on Wednesday, the event comes within the framework of efforts to support national industry to access global markets.
The initiative is part of the activities implemented under National Team for Monitoring the Implementation Plan of the National Export Strategy 2023-2025.
The sessions, which were attended by a large number of industrialists and specialists, focused on ways to empower industrial establishments to obtain GMP certification, which is a "key requirement to enter foreign markets."
During the event, participants said obtaining GMP certification is a "strategic" investment that ensures product quality and safety and gives Jordanian industry a "true and competitive" privilege in international markets.
The statement added that this accreditation "significantly" facilitates export process and enhances global consumer confidence in Jordanian products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment