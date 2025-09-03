GMP Workshop Held To Increase Jordanian Exports Globally

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) held an expert workshop on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).According to a JCI statement on Wednesday, the event comes within the framework of efforts to support national industry to access global markets.The initiative is part of the activities implemented under National Team for Monitoring the Implementation Plan of the National Export Strategy 2023-2025.The sessions, which were attended by a large number of industrialists and specialists, focused on ways to empower industrial establishments to obtain GMP certification, which is a "key requirement to enter foreign markets."During the event, participants said obtaining GMP certification is a "strategic" investment that ensures product quality and safety and gives Jordanian industry a "true and competitive" privilege in international markets.The statement added that this accreditation "significantly" facilitates export process and enhances global consumer confidence in Jordanian products.