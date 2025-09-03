Gaza Genocide: Israel Brutally Kills Over 63,700 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 63,746 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.
According to a statement from the ministry, 113 bodies were received by hospitals in the last 24 hours, with 304 additional injuries reported, bringing the total number of wounded to 161,245 since the onset of the Israeli military operation.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.
In the past day, the ministry reported that 33 Palestinians were killed and over 141 others injured by Israeli gunfire while attempting to access humanitarian aid, raising the toll for Palestinians killed during aid-seeking attempts to 2,339, with more than 17,070 injured since May 27.
In addition, six Palestinians, including one child, died from malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths since October 2023 to 367, of whom 131 are children.
Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings to Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and plunging the territory's 2.4 million residents into widespread famine. A UN-supported food security assessment has already declared northern Gaza a famine zone, with predictions that the disaster will spread southward by the end of September.
Dr. Muneer Alboursh, the Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, reported that over 1,100 individuals have been killed and 6,008 injured in Gaza City since Israeli forces escalated their attacks on August 13. Alboursh added that Israel’s military operations have specifically targeted healthcare facilities and ambulances, while also demolishing thousands of homes and buildings.
The Israeli assault, which resumed on March 18, has led to the deaths of 11,615 Palestinians and injuries to 49,204 others, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had held in January.
The international community continues to respond to the crisis, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the ongoing assault. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.
