Moscow Refutes Trump’s Claims of Anti-US Plot
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Moscow strongly rejected claims made by US President Donald Trump, who had alleged that the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea were engaged in a secret alliance against the United States.
These remarks came in the context of a grand military parade held in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, commemorating a historic wartime milestone.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov dismissed the accusations during an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, which was posted on Telegram.
Ushakov emphasized that, “I want to say that no one was plotting (against the US), no one was weaving anything, no conspiracies. Moreover, no one even had this in their thoughts, none of these three leaders had it.”
His comments were aimed at quelling speculation surrounding the presence of high-profile figures—including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un—at the event.
The gathering marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, a moment that Beijing recognizes within the historical framework it refers to as the "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression."
This period is also seen as a significant component of what China calls the "World Anti-Fascist War."
Ushakov also addressed the broader geopolitical dynamics, stating, “In addition, I can say that everyone understands what role the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally play in the current international situation.”
He went on to suggest that Trump’s accusation may have been delivered with a degree of sarcasm, noting the remarks were “not without irony.”
Later, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Ushakov’s position while speaking with the press.
He expressed a desire to interpret Trump’s comments in “some figurative sense, especially since no one is plotting anything.”
His statement reinforced the Russian government’s stance that no clandestine cooperation against the US was being planned or discussed among the attending leaders.
CommentsNo comment