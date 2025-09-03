Kyrgyzstan Highlights Importance Of Strategic Partnership With China
Zhaparov pointed out that the partnership is built on a foundation of mutual trust, a give-and-take political dialogue, and the collaborative pursuit of key areas of cooperation. The sides discussed deepening political dialogue, expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, and strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, and investment.
Zhaparov also emphasized China's role as Kyrgyzstan's leading trade and investment partner and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in finance, infrastructure, culture, and humanitarian areas. He called on Chinese companies to actively participate in national projects, supporting economic development, job creation, and improved living standards.
The parties reiterated their dedication to fortifying Kyrgyzstan–China bilateral relations, amplifying strategic collaboration, and executing mutually agreed-upon initiatives to serve the interests of both nations.
