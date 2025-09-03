Tajikistan, UAE Pose To Boost AI Cooperation Through Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the UAE's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) have signed a strategic agreement to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

The agreement was formalized during the launch of the national AI computing cluster and an AI industry exhibition held under the patronage of President Emomali Rahmon. The partnership is set to hit the ground running, fast-tracking joint research, sparking innovation, and bringing AI solutions to market. The spotlight is on large language models, multimodal AI systems, and the backbone of national AI infrastructure.

Affiliated organizations involved include the Ministry's AI Council (AIC), Technology Innovation Institute (TII), VentureOne, and leading Tajik AI companies such as zypl and zehnlab.

Under the agreement, the parties will conduct joint research on synthetic data and LLMs in Arabic and Tajik, launch VentureOne regional operations in Central Asia with ATRC support, recognize ATRC as a strategic international partner for Area AI-a special economic zone for AI value-chain development in Tajikistan-jointly commercialize AI solutions in Central Asia and beyond, and attract investment in Tajikistan's critical rare earth metals sector.