Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thai Airasia X To Launch Direct Flights From Bangkok To Kazakhstan's Almaty

Thai Airasia X To Launch Direct Flights From Bangkok To Kazakhstan's Almaty


2025-09-03 09:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 3 . Thai airline Thai Air Asia X is launching flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan is actively engaged in optimizing the aeronautical network and enhancing the portfolio of international air service routes.

Commencing on December 1 of the current fiscal year, a novel international low-cost aviation entity hailing from the Kingdom of Thailand-Thai AirAsia X-will penetrate the air transport sector of Kazakhstan.

“The airline will begin operating direct, regular passenger flights on the Bangkok-Almaty route with a frequency of four flights per week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays),” the statement said.

The launch of air service between Kazakhstan and Thailand is expected to promote the further development of trade, economic and business ties, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN03092025000187011040ID1110012129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search