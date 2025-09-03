Thai Airasia X To Launch Direct Flights From Bangkok To Kazakhstan's Almaty
The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan is actively engaged
in optimizing the aeronautical network and enhancing the portfolio
of international air service routes.
Commencing on December 1 of the current fiscal year, a novel international low-cost aviation entity hailing from the Kingdom of Thailand-Thai AirAsia X-will penetrate the air transport sector of Kazakhstan.
“The airline will begin operating direct, regular passenger flights on the Bangkok-Almaty route with a frequency of four flights per week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays),” the statement said.
The launch of air service between Kazakhstan and Thailand is expected to promote the further development of trade, economic and business ties, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment