Russian Drone Hits Central Sumy, No Casualties Reported

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The explosion heard in Sumy around 12:00 was the impact of a UAV, preliminarily identified as a Molniya type, in the central part of the city,” the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or significant damage.

The State Emergency Service in Sumy region also confirmed another drone strike earlier in the day in Buryn community.

“Before noon, a Russian UAV struck one of the settlements in Buryn community,” rescuers reported. A non-residential house caught fire but was quickly extinguished before the flames spread to nearby buildings.

As reported, police explosives experts in Sumy region recently neutralized another drone that had struck an agricultural enterprise but failed to detonate.