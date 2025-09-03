Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Hits Central Sumy, No Casualties Reported

Russian Drone Hits Central Sumy, No Casualties Reported


2025-09-03 09:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The explosion heard in Sumy around 12:00 was the impact of a UAV, preliminarily identified as a Molniya type, in the central part of the city,” the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or significant damage.

The State Emergency Service in Sumy region also confirmed another drone strike earlier in the day in Buryn community.

“Before noon, a Russian UAV struck one of the settlements in Buryn community,” rescuers reported. A non-residential house caught fire but was quickly extinguished before the flames spread to nearby buildings.

Read also: Russia strikes infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region, fire breaks out

As reported, police explosives experts in Sumy region recently neutralized another drone that had struck an agricultural enterprise but failed to detonate.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

