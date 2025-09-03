Cinc Syrskyi Discusses Frontline Situation, AFU Needs With French Chief Of Defense Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook .

During the conversation, Syrskyi congratulated Mandon on his appointment as head of the French Armed Forces, as well as on being awarded Ukraine's Order of Merit, 1st Class. He wished his French counterpart success in his new role.

Syrskyi briefed Mandon on the situation in areas of active hostilities, while both sides discussed Ukraine's most pressing defense requirements.

“I thanked France for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's security, as well as for its efforts in advancing economic sanctions against the aggressor. The clear stance of the President of France is an example of consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight for independence,” Syrskyi emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the French people for their support and cooperation in defending Ukraine and safeguarding democracy in Europe and worldwide.

“France remains one of our leading allies, actively engaged in developing effective security guarantees for Ukraine,” Syrskyi noted.

As reported, France and Ukraine are working jointly on launching drone production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with plans to set up facilities in both countries.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine